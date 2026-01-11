OTT Releases This Week: Kalamkaval, Taskaree, Bha Bha Ba, Industry Season 4, 120 Bahadur, Gurram Paapi Reddy And More Movies And Web Series To Watch

Here are all new titles streaming on OTT this week | Image: Republic

OTT Releases This Week: New and exciting Hindi, Indian regional and international movies and web series will begin streaming next week. If you need your daily fix of content, check out what's streaming on OTT platforms in India.

Bha Bha Ba

Dileep headlines the Malayalam crime action film Bha Bha Ba. Mohanlal also features in the film in a came role. Bha Bha Ba had an underwhelming run in cinema halls but is expected to find new audience on OTT after it premieres digitally on January 16.

Where to watch: Zee5

Advertisement

Kalamkaval

Mammootty's turn as a serial killer in Kalamkaval stunned fans and Kalamkaval turned out tobe one of the last hits in Mollywood in 2025. It will begin its OTT journey from January 16.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Advertisement

120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar's war drama based on a significant chapter of the Indo-China war will stream from January 16 for free. Till now, it was available on rent. However, after the mentioned date, app subscribers won't have to pay additional money to stream the film.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

The seven-episode show stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of a customs officer leading a special task force at Mumbai International Airport. The story follows a high-stakes hunt for an international drug network and those running it. The show will premiere all its episodes on January 16.

Where to watch: Netflix

Tell Me Lies Season 3

Tell Me Lies is a romantic drama series is loosely based on Carola Lovering's novel of the same name. It follows Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) and Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten), whose on-and-off relationship brings collateral damage to everyone around them. New season premieres on January 13.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Wicked: For Good

The sequel to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked, Wicked: For Good has landed on OTT in India. However, it is streaming on rental for now and watchers will have to pay ₹299.

Where to watch: Zee5

Gurram Paapi Reddy

The Telugu crime drama follows a mysterious con man who curates a team to swap a dead body from a grave. Chaos follows over a botched plan, royal family members and secrets that can threaten people in power. The movie will stream from January 16.

Where to watch: Zee5

Golden Globes Awards 2026

Hollywood's awards season will officially kick-off with the Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles, California. Who's who of the film industry are expected to be in attendance. The show will stream in India on January 12 at 6 am.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

The third and the final Downton Abbey released last year to mixed reviews. It will now premiere on OTT in India on January 12.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Industry Season 4

Industry is a financial thriller drama television series created by former investment bankers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The high-stakes finance drama has caught the fans of fans and the hit show's 4th season will debut on January 12.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ponies

The synopsis of the spy thriller show reads,. "Two “PONIES” ("persons of no interest" in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. All episodes drop on January 16.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

One Last Adventure

This special documentary will take fans inside the making of the hit show Stranger Things 5 with narrations from the cast members and show creators. It will debut on January 12.