Prashant Tamang's Wife Martha Aley's 1st Reaction To His Death: I Was Right Beside Him...

Prashant Tamang, who rose to fame after winning Indian Idol 3 died in Delhi on Sunday morning following a cardiac arrest. He was 43. He beathed his last at his residence in Janak Puri. In a video obtained by ANI, silence and grief filled the air in Prashant's neighbourhood.

His wife Martha Aley told ANI, "I have been receiving calls from all over the World from people that I know and don't know. I have been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house. People came to the Hospital to see him for the last time. Thank you so much. It was really overwhelming for me. Please keep loving him as you loved him before. He was a great soul and a great human being. Please remember him like that."

About his cause of death, Martha shared, "It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time." She added, "I would love to thank his fans... I have always seen them supporting him... Thank you so much for all the love and support you always gave him... I would really appreciate it if you pray for his departed soul."

Advertisement

Prashant hailed from Darjeeling | Image: X

Hailing from West Bengal’s Darjeeling, Prashant was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3, which aired in 2007. Besides cementing his position in music, he also entered acting, famously appearing in Paatal Lok Season 2. He is also expected to be a part of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. However, whether his portions in the upcoming film are completely shot for or remain is not known yet. He has left behind his wife and their daughter Ariah.