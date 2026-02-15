OTT Releases This Week: Kennedy, The Night Agent Season 3, Heated Rivalry, Chatha Pacha And More To Stream | Image: X

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing this week on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play and Zee5, among others. The list includes movies and web shows such as Kennedy, Pavane, 56 Days and The Night Agent Season 3.

Movies releasing on OTT this week

Kennedy

Kennedy is a dark and intense Hindi neo-noir thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. The story follows Uday Shetty (Rahul Bhat), a former police officer believed to be dead, who now works as a hired assassin for corrupt Mumbai cops.

Release Date: Feb 20

Where to watch: Zee5

Pavane

Pavane is a forthcoming South Korean romantic drama film featuring Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han, and Moon Sang-min. This heartfelt melodrama follows the story of three isolated people working in a department store as they build a bond, find comfort, and discover love together while facing their own insecurities and the weight of social expectations.

Release Date: Feb 20

Where to watch: Netflix

Chatha Pacha

Malayalam cinema's first hit of 2026, Chatha Pacha: The Ring Of Rowdies, wooed fans in cinema halls after it released on January 22. Set in the world of in-ring wrestling, the movie features Roshan Mathew, Ishaan Shoukath, Arjun Ashokan and Vishak Nair in lead roles. They portray a group of youngsters from Mattancherry who, driven by their dreams and rivalries, decide to organise a WWE-style wrestling event to captivate the local community.

Release Date: Feb 19

Where to watch: Netflix

Web Series releasing on OTT this week

56 Days

56 Days is an upcoming erotic thriller series starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia. Adapted from Catherine Ryan Howard’s best-selling novel of the same name, the eight-episode series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

Release Date: Feb 18

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Night Agent Season 3

After the intense events of Season 2, Peter takes on a new mission to locate Jay Batra (played by Suraj Sharma), a young Treasury Department official. Jay escapes to Istanbul after murdering his boss and stealing classified government documents.

Release Date: Feb 19

Where to watch: Netflix

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2

The Last Thing He Told Me has come back with a thrilling second season, carrying forward the suspense that first captivated viewers. Adapted from Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, the gripping thriller originally debuted on Apple TV+.

Release Date: Feb 19

Where to watch: Apple Tv

Heated Rivalry

The Canadian series Heated Rivalry has built a loyal fan base since its release. Although it was streamed worldwide last year, the romance drama did not originally find an OTT platform in India. The story follows the secret romance between two ice hockey superstars. Fans have been eagerly waiting for an Indian service to buy the rights, and that wait is almost over.

Release Date: Feb 20

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Strip Law

Release Date: Feb 20

Where to watch: Netflix

Being Gordon Ramsay

Being Gordon Ramsay is a six-part Netflix docuseries. It gives a close, personal view of the chef’s life as he manages intense business demands alongside his family. The series focuses on his biggest venture yet: launching five new dining experiences at 22 Bishopsgate in London.

Release Date: Feb 18

Where to watch: Netflix

