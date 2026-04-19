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OTT Releases This Week: Kevin, Sold Out on You, If Wishes Could Kill, Stranger Things Tales from ’85 And More - New Movies And Web Series To Watch

From Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 and Kevin to Sold Out on You and If Wishes Could Kill, here's your streaming guide for the coming week.

Khushi Srivastava
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Ott release this week
Ott release this week | Image: X

OTT Releases This Week: There's a lot to explore on Indian OTT platforms this week. Here's a list of everything new that's dropping on streaming this coming week.

Kevin

A lifelong house cat decides he no longer wants to live with people. Inspired by a real break-up and the cat caught in the middle, Kevin asks himself, “Is there a world where I don’t do the owner thing and am just… single for the rest of my life?”

Where to watch: Prime Videos
Release Date: April 20

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85

The story returns to Hawkins during the harsh winter of 1985, where the original characters face new monsters and uncover a paranormal mystery threatening their town.

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Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 23

APEX

A woman tests her limits in the Australian wilderness but soon finds herself trapped in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.

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Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24

Band Melam

Giri and Raaji grow up together in a small village, and their love deepens over time. However, changing fortunes and misunderstandings drive them and their families apart.

Where to watch: Zee5
Release Date: April 24

Sold Out on You

This romantic comedy follows the chaotic and entertaining relationship between Matthew Lee, a hardworking farmer managing several jobs.

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 22

If Wishes Could Kill

This South Korean young adult horror series follows five high school students who become involved in the mystery of a dangerous wish-granting app called "Girigo". As they investigate its origins, they uncover dark secrets that put their lives at risk.

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The third instalment in the franchise brings back Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they face a powerful new adversary, Shadow. The film blends action and humour while raising the stakes with a formidable villain threatening their world.

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24

Unchosen

This psychological thriller follows Rosie, a woman raised in a restrictive cult whose beliefs begin to collapse after she meets an outsider named Sam. As she questions her past, the series explores control, identity, and personal freedom.

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 21

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Khushi Srivastava
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