OTT Releases This Week: Kevin, Sold Out on You, If Wishes Could Kill, Stranger Things Tales from ’85 And More - New Movies And Web Series To Watch
From Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 and Kevin to Sold Out on You and If Wishes Could Kill, here's your streaming guide for the coming week.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
OTT Releases This Week: There's a lot to explore on Indian OTT platforms this week. Here's a list of everything new that's dropping on streaming this coming week.
Kevin
A lifelong house cat decides he no longer wants to live with people. Inspired by a real break-up and the cat caught in the middle, Kevin asks himself, “Is there a world where I don’t do the owner thing and am just… single for the rest of my life?”
Where to watch: Prime Videos
Release Date: April 20
Stranger Things: Tales from ’85
The story returns to Hawkins during the harsh winter of 1985, where the original characters face new monsters and uncover a paranormal mystery threatening their town.
Advertisement
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 23
APEX
A woman tests her limits in the Australian wilderness but soon finds herself trapped in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.
Advertisement
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24
Band Melam
Giri and Raaji grow up together in a small village, and their love deepens over time. However, changing fortunes and misunderstandings drive them and their families apart.
Where to watch: Zee5
Release Date: April 24
Sold Out on You
This romantic comedy follows the chaotic and entertaining relationship between Matthew Lee, a hardworking farmer managing several jobs.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 22
If Wishes Could Kill
This South Korean young adult horror series follows five high school students who become involved in the mystery of a dangerous wish-granting app called "Girigo". As they investigate its origins, they uncover dark secrets that put their lives at risk.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
The third instalment in the franchise brings back Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they face a powerful new adversary, Shadow. The film blends action and humour while raising the stakes with a formidable villain threatening their world.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24
Unchosen
This psychological thriller follows Rosie, a woman raised in a restrictive cult whose beliefs begin to collapse after she meets an outsider named Sam. As she questions her past, the series explores control, identity, and personal freedom.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 21
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.