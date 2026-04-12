OTT Releases This Week: Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Euphoria 3, Beef 2, Youth, Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu And More - New Movies And Web Series To Watch

OTT Releases This Week: From crime thrillers to intense dramas, to comedies and gothic romance, there's a lot to explore on Indian OTT platforms this week. Here's a list of everything new that's dropping on streaming this coming week.

Matka King

Vijay Varma's upcoming show, Matka King, brings 1960s Bombay's gambling saga to global audiences. All episodes will stream from April 17.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

The Bride

The Bride is a Gothic romance film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Jessie Buckley (in a dual role), Christian Bale and more. It is a spin on the Frankenstein monster tale, where he is searching for a partner in Chicago city. It will debut on rental basis in India and will be available for streaming from April 17.

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Where to watch: BookMyShow Stream

Good Boy

An indie horror tale told from the perspective of a loyal and caring dog, Good Boy will debut on digital in the coming week on April 17.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Beef season 2

A game of power and manipulation, in season 2 of the Emmy-winning show, couples Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac and Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton will Beef. Episodes drop on April 16.

Where to watch: Netflix

Euphoria season 3

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney fronted drama Euphoria returns for its third, and probably final season, on April 15. The show's India debut is happening a few days after its global premiere and first episode drops on April 15.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel

Bengali horror comedy film starring Mimi Chakraborty and Soham Majumdar, follows a haunted hotel property Bhanupriya where eerie experiences are very common. The movie streams from April 15.

Where to watch: Zee5

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is a bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama starring Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman and more. Episodes stream from April 15.

Where to watch: AppleTV+

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

Malayalam time loop thriller Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu features Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar and Sidharth Bharathan. It will begin streaming from April 15.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Alpha Males season 5

The season follows the four friends, Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi, as they face a major reality check involving middle-aged challenges like divorces, custody battles and mortgages. Season 5 of Alpha Males is set to premiere all its six episodes on April 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Following its theatrical run, Telugu cop action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, is set to stream from April 16 in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Where to watch: Netflix

Youth

Rom-com Youth starring Ken Karunas and Anishma Anilkumar is one of the biggest hits in Kollywood this year. It is set to begin streaming online from April 16 in multiple languages, including Hindi.