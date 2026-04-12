Euphoria Season 3 India Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney's Show

Euphoria is returning with its much awaited third season. Social media has been flooded with memes of the show as fans are all geared up to get sucked into the lives of Rue, Cassie, Maddy, Nate and others. What began as a teen drama will shift tone as the characters move into adulthood. The delay in this season has been for over four years, despite the initial seasons turning out to be hits among fans and in the awards circle.

With season 3, fans' expectations are high. Internationally, the show will begin streaming before India. Each of the eight episodes will be released weekly on HBO and HBO Max. Here's when and how you can stream Euphoria season 3 in India.

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When and where to watch Euphoria season 3 in India?

JioHotstar will stream the Sam Levinson-directed show from April 15. The first episode is expected to premiere early in the morning so that fans can tune in to avoid spoilers. You will require a subscription to the platform to watch the episodes timely. After debuting on April 15, this season will run through till early June. The show's team, including the creator and the cast, has hinted that this could be the final season. Now, the legacy of the multi Emmy winning drama rests entirely on what's on offer in the new episodes.

Euphoria is directed by Sam Levinson | Image: Instagram

The cast of Euphoria season 3

Returning cast members include Zendaya (Rue), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Hunter Schafer (Jules), Alexa Demie (Maddy) and Maude Apatow (Lexi). Late Eric Dane will also reprise his role as Nate’s father, Cal Jacobs, as he filmed his episodes before his tragic death from ALS in February this year. New cast includes Rosalía, Danielle Deadwyler, Darrel Britt-Gibson, Marshawn Lynch, Natasha Lyonne and Trisha Paytas.