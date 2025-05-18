OTT Releases This Week (May 19 To May 25): Sirens, Abhilasham, Heart Beat 2, Fear Street Prom Queen And More Titles To Watch On JioHotstar, Netflix, Prime Video

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series slated to release on OTT this week. From documseries Tucci In Italy and Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds to Fear Street: Prom Queen, the list includes titles from all genres.

Tucci In Italy

Stanley Tucci uncovers the complex connections between Italy’s land, people and the food they eat in its different regions. The docuseries is slated to release on May 19.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Sirens

Worried about her sister's too-close relationship with her billionaire boss, a scrappy everywoman seeks answers at a lavish seaside estate. Starring Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock, the series is set to stream on May 22.

Where to watch: Netflix

Happy Monday(s)

Trapped in a time loop and reliving the same day again and again, a college student seizes the opportunity to try and win the heart of his crush. It will release on May 22.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Starring India Fowler and Suzanna Son, the film follows - Who will be voted queen at Shadyside High's 1988 prom? For underdog Lori, competition is cutthroat even before someone starts killing off the candidates. It is slated to hit the OTT platform on May 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

Hunt

Released in 2024, the film is all set to make its OTT debut nearly a year later, on May 23. Directed by Shaji Kailas and written by Nikhil Anand, the film stars Bhavana, Renji Panicker and Chandhunadh.

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Abhilasham

Two childhood friends separated by time and unspoken feelings reunite in their hometown. Abhilash sees a second chance with Sherin, but the past casts a long shadow over their present. Starring Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram and Arjun Ashokan, the film will release on May 23.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds

The documentary follows the elite pilots of the Air Force Thunderbirds display exceptional skill, trust and courage during a high-stakes training season. It will release on May 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ex Ex Lovers

After her daughter's sudden engagement, single mother Joy plots to stop the wedding. But first, she must reconnect with Ced, her ex — and first love. It is slated to stream on May 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

Heart Beat Season 2

RK Multispeciality Hospital is a beacon of hope and healing. Its doctors are resilient even when they have to deal with medical and personal challenges. The second season will stream on May 23.