Shraddha Kapoor's Demand For High Fee, Profit Sharing Falls On Deaf Ears, Ekta Kapoor Drops Actress From Her Next Production: Report

Shraddha Kapoor has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood following the release of her film Stree 2 in 2023. The film became the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever with ₹ 597.99 Crore in domestic collections. The actress seems to be using the overwhelming success of the film as a stepping stone for advancing her career. As per reports, Shraddha Kapoor has been dropped from a movie produced by Ekta Kapoor over payment related dispute.

Shraddha Kapoor's steep salary the reason being her exit from Ekta Kapoor's film?

As per a report in PeepingMoon, Shraddha Kapoor was roped in for the movie produced by Ekta Kapoor. While details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is known to be a ‘high-concept thriller' with a woman-centric plot. Shraddha was the first choice of the makers following the success of Stree 2, but it seems not to have worked out between the parties.



As per the publication, Shraddha demanded ₹17 crore as her fee for the film as well as profit sharing from the revenue it would generate. As per reports, Ekta Kapoor backed out from making the movie with the actress as she found her fee to be quite ‘steep’. Some reports also suggest that while the makers agreed to compensate the actress with her desired amount, they refused to divide the profits with her. In the latest development, Shraddha did not sign the dotted line, and the producers are now on the lookout for another actress to play the leading role in the film. Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve will direct the film.



How much did Shraddha Kapoor charge for Stree 2?

If reports are to be believed, Shraddha Kapoor took home ₹5 crore for Stree 2, which Maddock Films produced. Following this, her ₹17 crore demand for Ekta Kapoor's movie would imply a nearly 200% hike in her salary.