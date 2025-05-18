Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 18th 2025, 17:31 IST

Shraddha Kapoor's Demand For High Fee, Profit Sharing Falls On Deaf Ears, Ekta Kapoor Drops Actress From Her Next Production: Report

Shraddha Kapoor was reportedly finalised for Ekta Kapoor's next “high-concept thriller". However, it is now being reported that the actress has been dropped from the film over payment related dispute.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor is said to feature in Rahi Anil Barve's upcoming thriller
Shraddha Kapoor is said to feature in Rahi Anil Barve's upcoming thriller | Image: Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood following the release of her film Stree 2 in 2023. The film became the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever with ₹ 597.99 Crore in domestic collections. The actress seems to be using the overwhelming success of the film as a stepping stone for advancing her career. As per reports, Shraddha Kapoor has been dropped from a movie produced by Ekta Kapoor over payment related dispute.  

Shraddha Kapoor's steep salary the reason being her exit from Ekta Kapoor's film? 

As per a report in PeepingMoon, Shraddha Kapoor was roped in for the movie produced by Ekta Kapoor. While details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is known to be a ‘high-concept thriller' with a woman-centric plot. Shraddha was the first choice of the makers following the success of Stree 2, but it seems not to have worked out between the parties.

Also Read: Films In Theatres On Friday (May 23): Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Veer, More

As per the publication, Shraddha demanded ₹17 crore as her fee for the film as well as profit sharing from the revenue it would generate. As per reports, Ekta Kapoor backed out from making the movie with the actress as she found her fee to be quite ‘steep’. Some reports also suggest that while the makers agreed to compensate the actress with her desired amount, they refused to divide the profits with her. In the latest development, Shraddha did not sign the dotted line, and the producers are now on the lookout for another actress to play the leading role in the film. Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve will direct the film.

Also Read: Vikrant To Bring 12th Fail Perfection To Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Biopic 

How much did Shraddha Kapoor charge for Stree 2? 

If reports are to be believed, Shraddha Kapoor took home ₹5 crore for Stree 2, which Maddock Films produced. Following this, her ₹17 crore demand for Ekta Kapoor's movie would imply a nearly 200% hike in her salary.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Wrap Up: Akshay-Wamiqa Romance By Waterfall In BTS Clip 

Rajkummar Rao, who also played the lead role in Stree 2, got a remuneration of ₹6 crore for the horror comedy. Pankaj Tripathi took home ₹3 crore for his supporting appearance. Made on a budget of ₹50 crore, Stree 2 became the highest-grossing film for the production label as well as the actors. 
 

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 18th 2025, 17:31 IST