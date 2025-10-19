OTT Releases This Week: Param Sundari, They Call Him OG, Pitch To Get Rich, Mahabharat Ek Dharmyudh And More - Your Post Diwali Streaming Guide

OTT Releases This Week: During and post Diwali, while many head out with their families to spend quality time away from home, some prefer to relax indoors instead. Even as there are some much anticipated theatrical releases currently playing and lined up for the next week, new OTT titles will keep you engaged and entertained at home. Here's everything that is coming up on streaming in the coming week.

They Call Him OG

Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 90s set gangster drama is the highest grossing Telugu movie this year. After a good theatrical run, the period actioner will begin its streaming journey on October 23 in multiple languages.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pitch To get Rich

Touted as India’s first fashion business reality show, Pitch To Get Rich will begin streaming from October 20. It will feature 14 renowned fashion companies pitching their business models and showcasing their collections to impress the judges. The judges include Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Manish Malhotra and Malaika Arora, along with industrialists Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi and more. Celebrity guest appearances include Ananya Panday, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and more.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Mahabharat Ek Dharmyudh

Being touted as the first-ever premium entertainment series fully powered by AI, Mahabharat Ek Dharmyudh will be released on October 25. The first installment will consist of 100 episodes.

Where to watch: JioHotstar, WAVES OTT and Star Plus

Shakthi Thirumagan

Tamil thriller Shakthi Thirumagan, starring Vijay Antony and directed by Arun Prabhu, released in theatres on September 19. After receiving mixed reviews, it will now stream on OTT starting October 24.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A House Of Dynamite

Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson and Gabriel Basso star in the thriller A House Of Dynamite. The logline of the movie reads, "When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond." Directed by Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow, A House Of Dynamite will begin streaming on October 24.

Where to watch: Netflix

Chattuli

Chattuli is a Malayalam film, helmed by director Raaj Babu and starring Shine Tom Chacko in the lead role of a cop. The investigative thriller hit the big screens in February 21, 2025, and now almost eight months after the theatrical release, Chattuli is set to make its digital debut on October 20.

Where to watch: Manorama Max

The Elixir

The Elixir is an Indonesian zombie horror film. In it an elixir unleashes the undead in a village. A family at odds with one another must unite and fight to survive as their hometown collapses. It will begin streaming on October 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

Param Sundari

Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, the Bollywood rom com is streaming on Prime Video on rent currently. On October 24, it will be available to subscribers without additional cost.