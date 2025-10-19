Thamma Early Reviews: Fuski Bomb Or Explosive Diwali Entertainer? Here's What Fans Are Saying About Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer

Thamma Early Reviews: The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is headed in a new direction with its fifth entry, the vampire love saga Thamma. The movie is all set to release on October 21 and the team has also planned paid previews in hopes that a good word of mouth helps it pick up pace at the box office post Diwali. Meanwhile, special screenings are also being hosted and early reviews of Thamma have started to flood social media.

What is Thamma about?

Thamma is the first movie in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) that has an out-and-out romantic storyline. It follows Ayushmann Khurrana's Alok, a Delhi-based journalist, who accidently stumbles upon a different world of vampires meeting the mysterious Tadaka, played by Rashmika Mandanna, and a terrifying vampire played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. What unfolds when the supernatural meets the ordinary will be showcased in the movie. Many fans are also excited to witness how Thamma ties up with the larger MHCU.

Thamma will release on October 21 | Image: X

Here's what fans are saying about Ayushmann and Rashmika's Thamma

Thamma has drawn mixed reviews after early screenings. Many were skeptic over how catchy dance numbers and skin show by Rashmika, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi in Thamma songs indicated that the makers were somewhat shifting focus from horror comedy and instead relying on "glam quotient" to attract audiences and views.

During promotions, three dance numbers have been released by Thamma team | Image: X

With Thamma getting negative to below average early reviews, MHCU could very well find its first flop.

About Thamma, a watcher wrote, "Maddock built a whole horror universe, but #Thamma looks like the point where it all collapses.Same formula, no freshness, and audience interest gone (sic)." Another review read, "#Thamma a royal mess. Jokes don't land. Rashmika please quit. AyushmannKhurrana is good. Nawaz overacts. Bullshit climax with all . Bad movie. Poor songs . Paresh rawal worst act (sic)."

Another watcher praised the film and wrote, "This movie is genuinely a perfect, high-energy Diwali gift. You absolutely must watch Thamma with your friends and family (sic)."