Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 3: No Boost For Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer rom-com is struggling to pick up pace at the box office in its first weekend. Since the collection is flat in the initial run, a washout in the coming days is certain. While TMMTMTTM is struggling to hit double digits, Dhurandhar, which is now in its fourth weekend, is easily hitting ₹20 crore+ biz. It is a clear indication at how the audiences' first choice continues to be Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's spy action film.

Also read: The Raja Saab Director Maruthi Makes A Bold Promise To Prabhas Fans

3 Days in, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri struggles to hit ₹20 crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had poor advance bookings despite lead pair of Kartik and Ananya promoting the film heavily. It opened to ₹7.75 crore on Christmas day. The collection dipped to ₹5.25 crore on day 2 followed by similar figures on day 3. The three day total stands at ₹18.25 crore.

Advertisement

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released on December 25 | Image: X

TMMTMTTM is performing worse than Kartik and Ananya's 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. Clearly, the storyline has not clicked with the audiences since both movies are in similar genre. As the Hindi rom-com struggled, Avatar: Fire And Ash continues to make gains at the ticket window in India. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Directed by Sameer Vidwans of Satyaprem Ki Katha fame, the film is produced by Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, there are allegations of showing fake collections on the makers as well.