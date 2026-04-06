OTT Releases This Week: Tu Yaa Main, The Boys Season 5, Thaai Kizhavi, O’Romeo And More Movies, Web Series To Stream On Netflix, Prime Videos, Jiohotstar

Monday is here, and so is the list of movies and web shows set to release on OTT, including ZEE5, Netflix, SonyLIV and JioHotstar, this weekend. From Tu Yaa Mein and O'Romeo to Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic, The Boys Season 5 and Big Mistakes, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.

Tu Yaa Main

This survival thriller stars Shanaya Kapoor as Avani Shah, a wealthy influencer, and Adarsh Gourav as Maruti Kadam, a struggling rapper.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 10

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

This upcoming animated television series comes from Dave Filoni. It belongs to the Star Wars franchise and takes place after Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The story follows former Sith Lord Darth Maul as he lives under the rule of the Galactic Empire.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: April 6

O'Romeo

Vishal Bhardwaj directs this romantic adventure film, starring Shahid Kapoor as Ustara and Tripti Dimri as Afsha. The story follows Afsha as she seeks revenge against an underworld don, played by Nana Patekar, for her husband’s death. She joins forces with rival gangster Ustara (Shahid Kapoor) to carry out her plan.

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Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 10

The Boys Final Season

The fifth and final season of The Boys is an American satirical superhero series. It is the first show in the franchise, based on the comic series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and was developed for television by Eric Kripke.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release Date: April 8

Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

Release Date: April 6

Big Mistakes

Big Mistakes promises a wild, dysfunctional, and hilarious ride as it follows two completely incapable siblings who get blackmailed into entering the world of organised crime, where they create chaos.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 9

Temptation Island Season 10

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 10

Thaai Kizhavi

Sivakumar Murugesan directs this Tamil comedy-drama. The story follows Pavunuthayi (Radikaa Sarathkumar), a stubborn and wealthy moneylender who lives in a village in Madurai.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: April 10

BEEF Season 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 8

Untold: Chess Mates

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 7

Trust Me: The False Prophet

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 8

Malcolm in the Middle - Life’s Still Unfair

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: April 10

Hacks season 5

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

Release Date: April 9

Outcome

Where to watch: Apple TV

Release Date: April 10

Turn of the Tide season 3