OTT Releases This Week: Tu Yaa Main, The Boys Season 5, Thaai Kizhavi, O’Romeo And More Movies, Web Series To Stream On Netflix, Prime Videos, Jiohotstar
From Tu Yaa Mein and O'Romeo to Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic, The Boys Season 5 and Big Mistakes, the list includes titles from various genres and languages to binge this week.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Monday is here, and so is the list of movies and web shows set to release on OTT, including ZEE5, Netflix, SonyLIV and JioHotstar, this weekend. From Tu Yaa Mein and O'Romeo to Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic, The Boys Season 5 and Big Mistakes, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.
Tu Yaa Main
This survival thriller stars Shanaya Kapoor as Avani Shah, a wealthy influencer, and Adarsh Gourav as Maruti Kadam, a struggling rapper.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 10
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord
This upcoming animated television series comes from Dave Filoni. It belongs to the Star Wars franchise and takes place after Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The story follows former Sith Lord Darth Maul as he lives under the rule of the Galactic Empire.
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Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 6
O'Romeo
Vishal Bhardwaj directs this romantic adventure film, starring Shahid Kapoor as Ustara and Tripti Dimri as Afsha. The story follows Afsha as she seeks revenge against an underworld don, played by Nana Patekar, for her husband’s death. She joins forces with rival gangster Ustara (Shahid Kapoor) to carry out her plan.
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Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 10
The Boys Final Season
The fifth and final season of The Boys is an American satirical superhero series. It is the first show in the franchise, based on the comic series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and was developed for television by Eric Kripke.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release Date: April 8
Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic
Where to watch: Jiohotstar
Release Date: April 6
Big Mistakes
Big Mistakes promises a wild, dysfunctional, and hilarious ride as it follows two completely incapable siblings who get blackmailed into entering the world of organised crime, where they create chaos.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 9
Temptation Island Season 10
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 10
Thaai Kizhavi
Sivakumar Murugesan directs this Tamil comedy-drama. The story follows Pavunuthayi (Radikaa Sarathkumar), a stubborn and wealthy moneylender who lives in a village in Madurai.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 10
BEEF Season 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 8
Untold: Chess Mates
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 7
Trust Me: The False Prophet
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 8
Malcolm in the Middle - Life’s Still Unfair
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 10
Hacks season 5
Where to watch: Jiohotstar
Release Date: April 9
Outcome
Where to watch: Apple TV
Release Date: April 10
Turn of the Tide season 3
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 10
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