Karishma Tanna, Husband Varun Bangera Announce First Pregnancy, To Embrace Parenthood In August 2026 | Photos

TV actress Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera are all set for a new chapter in their life. The couple took to their social media handle on Monday to share news of pregnancy and shared adorable maternity photos in which Karishma is showing off her baby bump. Along with the images, they also announced the month of arrival. This will be embracing parenthood after 4 years of their marriage.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera announce pregnancy 4 years after marriage

Karishma and Varun shared a joint post on Instagram in which they can be seen twinning in white shirts and blue jeans. They completed their look with matching caps reading 'Mom' and 'Dad'. Candid photos show them with their adorable pets. Their first child is due in August this year. The caption of the post reads, "A little Miracle, Our greatest gift — August 2026”.

Soon after they announced their pregnancy, their friends flooded the comment section. Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Ahhhh," followed by white hearts. Maniesh Paul wrote, "Yesss," with red hearts. Anushka Ranjan wrote, "My gorgeous people!! God bless yall." Drashti Dhami, Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, Maheep Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Congratulations."

Anusha Dandekar wrote, "Congratulations my loves! Love you and your babies so much and can’t wait to love the little Angel! Incominggggg… 😍🥹❤️😩Already hugged you lots but sending you more from here."

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Karishma and Varun dated for a year before tying the knot in February 2022. Their wedding, held in Mumbai, saw the who's who of the entertainment world mark their presence at the couple's special day.

On the professional front, Karishma, who ventured into the entertainment industry two decades ago, has been a part of shows from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat.