OTT Releases This Weekend: Accused, The Kardashians Season 7, A House of Dynamite, Shakthi Thirumagan And More Titles To Stream

OTT Releases This Weekend: Diwali theatrical releases - Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat - are doing well at the box office. Meanwhile, some older movies and new, original titles are set for their streaming debut over the weekend. Here's a complete list of movies and web series that will keep you entertained at home.

Mahabharat Ek Dharmyudh

Being touted as the first-ever premium entertainment series fully powered by AI, Mahabharat Ek Dharmyudh will be released on October 25. The first installment will consist of 100 episodes.

Where to watch: JioHotstar, WAVES OTT and Star Plus

Shakthi Thirumagan

Tamil thriller Shakthi Thirumagan, starring Vijay Antony and directed by Arun Prabhu, released in theatres on September 19. After receiving mixed reviews, it will now stream on OTT starting October 24.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Kardashians Season 7

The Kardashian-Jenners return with a new season of their popular reality series that delves into their personal lives. This upcoming season features the tension between Khloé and Kourtney, a farewell to their old home, and surprise cameo appearances by Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner as the family continues to evolve and redefine their legacy. New episodes will stream from October 24.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Nadikar

The film is directed by Lal Jr and written by Suvin Somasekharan. Nadikar tells the story of David Padikkal who was once-celebrated Malayalam superstar whose ego and arrogance become his undoing. Tovino Thomas plays David. It will stream from October 24.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Ideabaaz

Hosted by Pratik Gandhi, Ideabaaz is a reality show for aspiring entrepreneurs from tier 2 and 3 cities to pitch their bold ideas to a panel of investing titans and secure life-changing capital and mentorship. It will stream from October 25.

Where to watch: Zee5

Parish

The plot follows Gray Parish, a former criminal turned business owner of a luxury car service, who is plunged back into his dangerous past when an old acquaintance reappears and offers him a job following his son's murder. The series begins streaming in multiple languages on October 24 and stars Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Apprentice

The biographical drama chronicles the early years of Donald Trump in New York City. Set in the 1970s and 1980s, the movie sheds light on his bond with Roy Cohn, a ruthless and notorious attorney who represented and mentored Trump during the early years of his business career. Sebastian Stan plays Trump in this polarising movie that begins streaming in India on October 24.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

A House Of Dynamite

Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson and Gabriel Basso star in the thriller A House Of Dynamite. The logline of the movie reads, "When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond." Directed by Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow, A House Of Dynamite will begin streaming on October 24.

Where to watch: Netflix

Param Sundari

Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, the Bollywood rom com is streaming on Prime Video on rent currently. On October 24, it will be available to subscribers without additional cost.