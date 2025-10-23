Shakti Shalini, Mardaani 3, Ma Behan, Alpha And More Women-Led Bollywood Movies To Look Forward To

With the announcement of Shakti Shalini starring Aneet Padda, conversation around female centric movies in Bollywood is back in the spotlight. Aneet bagging a solo Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is being seen as a turning point in the Saiyaara fame star's career. Here are some upcoming female-led Hindi movies that viewers can certainly add to your watchlist.



Shakti Shalini

The teaser of the upcoming movie describes the titular character Shakti Shalini as "the protector, the destroyer and the mother of all". While Stree in the MHCU and other female characters in the franchise are shown as strong and independent, Shakti Shalini could take things a lot further as far as women-led stories are told onscreen.

Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji will return as the fierce and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the upcoming threequel of Mardaani. Abhiraj Minawala will mark his directorial debut with Mardaani 3, which is being described as a "dark, deadly and brutal tale".

Alpha

One of YRF's most awaited projects in Alpha, the first female-led Spyverse film from the production house. The actioner stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the leading roles and will show them at the center of all the big scale action sequences that are synonymous with Spyverse movies.

Ma Behan

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri will feature together in Ma Behan. The comedy drama will explore the nuances of mother-daughter relationship, played by Madhuri and Triptii respectively, with a splash of humour and emotion. Ravi Kishan will also play a pivotal role.

Gandhari

Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh will feature in the revenge thriller Gandhari, directed by Devashish Makhija.

Gandhari stars Ishwak Singh and Taapsee Pannu | Image: Instagram