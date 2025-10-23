Updated 23 October 2025 at 19:08 IST
Shakti Shalini, Mardaani 3, Ma Behan, Alpha And More Women-Led Bollywood Movies To Look Forward To
As Shakti Shalini is announced as the next big entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, here's a look at other upcoming female-led movies that will certainly excite fans.
With the announcement of Shakti Shalini starring Aneet Padda, conversation around female centric movies in Bollywood is back in the spotlight. Aneet bagging a solo Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is being seen as a turning point in the Saiyaara fame star's career. Here are some upcoming female-led Hindi movies that viewers can certainly add to your watchlist.
Shakti Shalini
The teaser of the upcoming movie describes the titular character Shakti Shalini as "the protector, the destroyer and the mother of all". While Stree in the MHCU and other female characters in the franchise are shown as strong and independent, Shakti Shalini could take things a lot further as far as women-led stories are told onscreen.
Mardaani 3
Rani Mukerji will return as the fierce and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the upcoming threequel of Mardaani. Abhiraj Minawala will mark his directorial debut with Mardaani 3, which is being described as a "dark, deadly and brutal tale".
Alpha
One of YRF's most awaited projects in Alpha, the first female-led Spyverse film from the production house. The actioner stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the leading roles and will show them at the center of all the big scale action sequences that are synonymous with Spyverse movies.
Ma Behan
After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri will feature together in Ma Behan. The comedy drama will explore the nuances of mother-daughter relationship, played by Madhuri and Triptii respectively, with a splash of humour and emotion. Ravi Kishan will also play a pivotal role.
Gandhari
Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh will feature in the revenge thriller Gandhari, directed by Devashish Makhija.
It has been shared by the makers that the film will see Taapsee in the role of a mother and will perform high octane action.
