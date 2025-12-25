OTT Releases This Weekend: Baahubali The Epic, Naagin 7, Ronkini Bhavan, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Revolver Rita And More Titles To Stream

Here's a list of new movies and web series debuting on OTT this weekend | Image: Republic

OTT Releases This Weekend: The holiday season is here and so are the new titles that are debuting on OTT so that those willing enjoy home entertainment have something to look forward to. While some big ticket entertainers are running in cinema halls, here's a list of titles set for streaming debut over the weekend.

Red Sonja

Featuring Matilda Lutz in the titular role of a huntress, the action and adventure film is a full on entertainer and a perfect Christmas watch. Red Sonja will stream in multiple Indian languages from December 26.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Ronkini Bhavan

The Bengali horror series is set in a haunted house that has a dark past and some hidden mysteries. It is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch: Zee5

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa feature in this intense romantic drama. After grossing over ₹100 crore at the box office, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is all set to stream from December 26.

Where to watch: Zee5

Revolver Rita

Keerthy Suresh's crime comedy did not do well in cinema halls but will look to find new audiences after debuting on OTT. It will stream from December 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Baahubali: The Epic

SS Rajamouli re-released his 2-part blockbuster Baahubali franchise as a single cut, titled Baahubali: The Epic. It is now streaming on OTT in multiple languages.

Where to watch: Netflix

Naagin 7

Priyanka Chahar will turn Naagin in the latest and the seventh season of the show. The Ekta Kapoor backed daily soap is all set to stream from December 27.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Copenhagen Test

This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu), who realises his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. All episodes will stream from December 28.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Andhra King Taluka

As described by the makers, Andhra King Taluka is the "biopic of a fan". The movie stars Ram Pothineni and Upendra in the leading roles. The Telugu film is now streaming in multiple languages.

Where to watch: Netflix

Nidhiyum Bhoothavum

Malayalam horror comedy Nidhiyum Bhoothavum tells the story of three young people who own a motorcycle workshop. Soon, they experience strange things after they move into a guesthouse that the locals think is haunted. It is now streaming.