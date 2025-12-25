Updated 25 December 2025 at 21:20 IST
Akshaye Khanna's Most Viral Performances Beyond Chhaava And Dhurandhar: Jeetu From Videocon To Aatish Kapoor
While some are discovering Akshaye Khanna as a heavyweight performer only after Chhaava and Dhurandhar, his roles in each of his movies, hit or flop, have been iconic.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Akshaye Khanna is currently going viral for his intense and raw performance as Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar. Fans have declared him as the “performer of the year”, with back-to-back impressive acts in Chhaava and Dhurandhar. Akshaye is also the highest grossing actor of 2025, with both of his releases collectively grossing over ₹1800 crore and counting at the worldwide box office.
Many have also referred to Chhaava and Dhurandhar as Akshaye's “comeback” to the movies. However, fans will know that while he may not feature in as many movies, his performances have always been hard hitting and impressive. Here's looking some of his best acts and fans should definitely watch these titles after Dhurandhar.
‘Jeetu from Videocon’ will always be iconic
Priyadarshan's Hindi movies not only explored Akshay Kumar's comedy potential but also Akshaye Khanna's. In Hungama (2003), Akshaye plays the role of Jeetu. His one liner introducing himself as Jeetu from Videocon was absolutely hilarious and will remain so. His comic timing is bang on and the movie's scenes are going viral amid Dhurandhar success.
Advertisement
Akshaye's emotional depth in Gandhi, My Father in unmatched
Akshaye has always been an emotive actor, expressing from his eyes. His parts in Taal (1999) and Dil Chahta Hai (2001) are testament to the depth he brings in his roles. In Gandhi, My Father, one of Akshaye's underrated performances, he impresses as Hiralal Gandhi.
Advertisement
The viral "Rupa ka underwear" scene is hilarious beyond words
Akshaye brings forth his comic skills in Shaadi Se Pehle. In a scene from the movie, which fans refer to as "Rupa ka underwear scene", he switches from intense to hilarious in seconds, displaying his range and grasp over the craft.
The intense courtroom drama that grips and doesn't let go
In Section 375, Akshaye becomes the devil's advocate, or does he? The 2019 release is considered one of the best courtroom dramas in Bollywood and Akshaye shoulders this gripping narrative from start to finish, without missing a beat.
The 'Oscar-winning role'
Akshaye portraying Aatish Kapoor, a Bollywood star yearning for an Oscar, in Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan will forever be iconic.
The movie, even though it flopped at the box office, is considered one of the best spoofs in Indian cinema. Aatish's desperation to win an Oscar makes space for so much hilarity that your jaws will probably hurt watching him.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 25 December 2025 at 21:19 IST