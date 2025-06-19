OTT Releases This Weekend (June 19 To June 22): The Kapil Sharma Show S3, The Traitors, Detective Sherdil, Kerala Crime Files S2 And More Movies And Web Series To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 | Image: X

The weekend is almost here, and Thirsty Thursday calls for planning a binge-watch session as well. We’ve put together a list of movies and web series releasing this weekened (June 19 to 22) on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and ZEE5. From Diljit Dosanjh’s Detective Sherdil and the comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show to Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero and Kerala Crime Files Season 2, a variety of much-anticipated titles across different genres await you. Let’s explore what’s in store.

The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3

Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek are coming back with the new season of the comedy show. This time, Navjot Singh Sidhu will join as a permanent guest, marking 5 years of leap. The show begins streaming on June 21.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ground Zero

The film, starring Emraan Hashmi is based on events following the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament. It centres on BSF Lt. Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who undertakes a two-year investigation culminating in the encounter with Ghazi Baba, the Jaish-e-Mohammad chief and mastermind behind the attack. This operation marks one of India’s most successful counter-terrorism missions. The film is set to premiere on OTT on June 20.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Detective Sherdil

Sherdil, the clever detective portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, takes on a fresh case in Budapest. Can he unravel the web of deceit surrounding the murder of a prominent industrialist? The film is set to release on 20 June.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Kerala Crime Files S2

The second season follows the mysterious disappearance of a young policewoman from her station under baffling circumstances. The incident raises alarm within the department, prompting a team of officers to investigate and uncover the truth. Arjun Radhakrishnan stars as SI Noble, while Indrans plays CPO Ambili Raju. The season premieres on June 20.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Holdovers

The film, starring Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Dominic Sessa, follows a grumpy professor at a prestigious boarding school. His winter break takes an unexpected turn when he must supervise a small group of students unable to return home. The premiere is set for June 16.

Where to watch: Netflix

We Were Liars

The series follows 17-year-old Cady Sinclair, a girl from a wealthy family who spends her summers on a private island. After a severe accident, she grapples with piecing together memories of her past. Starring Emily Alyn Lind, Caitlin FitzGerald, and Mamie Gummer, the show premieres on June 18.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Prince And Family

Prince, the eldest of three brothers and still unmarried, is on a quest for love. He ties the knot with Chinju Rani, a free-spirited woman who is his complete opposite. Will their stark differences pave the way for a lasting marriage? The film is set to release on June 20.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Found S2

The search for missing undocumented children reveals secrets buried for decades as M&A uncovers new clues about their disappearances. A public relations specialist, once among those forgotten, now leads her crisis management team to ensure no missing person is overlooked. The series begins streaming on June 20.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Olympo

Spanish-language series Olympo is about the intense world of young elite athletes training at CAR Pirineos. Co-created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad, the show highlights the personal sacrifices, emotional challenges, and moral conflicts faced by aspiring sports stars in pursuit of their dreams. Olympo premieres on June 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Traitors

The ruthless game show, which premiered on June 12, has released three episodes so far and will continue with new episodes every Thursday. Featuring 20 participants, including Lakshmi Manchu, Anshula Kapoor, Raftaar, Apoorva Mukhija, and Sufi Motiwala, the show revolves around daily eliminations as players compete for a grand prize of up to ₹1 crore. Among the innocent participants, traitors secretly plot nightly murders. In this intense competition, trust is scarce, and betrayal is constant.