Son Of Sardaar 2 Release Date Out: Ajay Devgn Returns As Sardaar 13 Years Later, Film To Hit Big Screens On...

Updated 19 June 2025 at 11:43 IST
Ajay Devgn has finally announced the release date of his film Son Of Sardaar 2. In the latest social media post, the actor shared a new poster of the film and announced his return as Sardaar. The announcement has now gone viral on social media, and fans of the actors are demanding that he release the teaser or trailer of the film soon.
Son Of Sardaar 2 will hit the big screens on July 25. The film will mark Ajay's second release of the year, following the success of Raid 2 at the box office. The actor revealed the release date of the film by sharing an official poster and wrote in the caption, "The Return of the Sardaar #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July."
Son of Sardaar 2 is the second instalment in the franchise film that was first released in 2012. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the sequel also features Mrunal Thakur, Vindu Dara Singh and the recently deceased actor, Mukul Dev. In the first official poster of the film, Ajay Devgn could be seen standing atop two tanks and caressing his moustache, true Sardaar style. He also donned a turban to complete the character's look.
Son Of Sardaar 2 is not the only upcoming sequel headlined by Ajay Devgn. Over the years, the actor has established his name as a franchise star by playing lead roles in multiple series movies. Ajay Devgn is associated with film franchises like - Golmaal, Singham, Drishyam, Dhamaal, Raid, Shaitaan, De De Pyaar De and now Son Of Sardaar.
6 Ajay Devgn franchise films are currently in the pipeline. The actor will headline Son Of Sardaar 2, then will be seen in De De Pyaar De 2 (November 14, 2025). He is also gearing up for the release of Drishyam 3, Dhamaal 4 and Shaitaan 2. The actor will also headline Golmaal 5, which will most likely release in 2027.
Published 19 June 2025 at 11:33 IST