OTT Releases This Weekend (June 6 To June 8): Alappuzha Gymkhana, Jaat, Chhal Kapat, Lal Salaam And More Movies And Web Series To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, Zee5

OTT Releases This Weekend (June 6 To June 8): While big screen releases like Thug Life and Housefull 5 will entertain the audience heading to the cinema halls, those looking to enjoy a cozy weekend at home have a variety of options to pick from for home viewing. Here's a list of popular movies and web series that you can enjoy on popular streaming sites like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, Zee5 and more.

Alappuzha Gymkhana

The slice-of-life Malayalam film Alappuzha Gymkhana starring Naslen Gafoor of Premalu fame was a commercial success and is now streaming online. It follows a group of guys in Alappuzha who find purpose in life by entering the boxing ring.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Jaat

Sunny Deol-starrer action drama Jaat has premiered online after a moderately successful run at the box office. It is sure to gather more audiences in the coming days.

Where to watch: Netflix

Chhal Kapat

Chhal Kapat: The Deception is a mystery-thriller web series. In the story, a group of friends reunite at a wedding, but one of them is found dead. Shriya Pilgaonkar as Devika then sets on a mission to hunt down the culprit.

Where to watch: Zee5

Straw

This thriller features Taraji P Henson, Sherri Shepherd and Teyana Taylor in pivotal roles. The logline of the movie reads, "A single mother (Taraji P. Henson) watches her desperate day spiral into chaos, becoming the prime suspect in a crime she never meant to commit—and suddenly, her survival depends on the one thing she’s never been able to trust: the people around her."

Where to watch: Netflix

Predator: Killer of Killers

It's an animated film directed by Dan Trachtenberg and Joshua Wassung. The logline reads, "Three of the fiercest warriors in human history become prey to the ultimate killer of killers."

Where to watch: JioHotstar



KO

According to the makers, in KO, "Bastien (Ciryl Gane) has lived as a recluse ever since he accidentally killed his opponent Enzo in an MMA fight three years ago. Enzo's widow tracks him down and asks for his help: Bastien is her only hope of rescuing Léo (Maleaume Paquin), her teenage son who has gone missing in the northern districts of Marseille. Bastien sets off looking for him. Along the way, he meets Kenza (Alice Belaïdi), a young cop who is prepared to do anything to bring down the new crime lords of Marseille. Léo is in grave danger and time is of the essence."

Where to watch: Netflix

Mercy For None

In the movie, after the mysterious death of his younger brother, a former gangster re-enters the world of the underworld and goes on a quest for revenge. The action thriller series stars So Ji-sub and Choo Young Woo.

Where to watch: Netflix

Get Away

In Get Away, a family's vacation to a remote getaway takes an unexpected turn when they discover the island they're on is inhabited by a serial killer.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Lal Salaam

Directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya, the movie shows a group of aspiring cricketers who are unfairly kicked off the team despite their talent. They must deal with and overcome this setback to achieve their dreams.