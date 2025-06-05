Republic World
Updated 5 June 2025 at 21:29 IST

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Film Set To Become Biggest Opener In Franchise, Pre-Covid Like Start Certain For Bollywood Star

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: So far, 4 Housefull movies have collected over ₹500 crore at the box office in India. Housefull 5 will look to recreate the commercial success of the previous installments.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Housefull 5 will release on June 6
Housefull 5 will release on June 6 | Image: Republic

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh-led multi-starrer comedy is all set to storm the cinema halls on June 6. It is said to be one of the biggest releases for any Indian title, with over 5000 screens set to showcase the Tarun Mansukhani directorial over the coming days. Housefull 5 will have two climaxes and the two versions of the film - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B - will be playing for viewers to choose from.  

Housefull is the first Indian movie franchise that has reached its fifth installment. All parts have been commercial hits, and the same is expected from the fifth movie.

Housefull 5 may become the biggest opener in the franchise

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared with Republic that he is expecting the film to collect ₹20-25 crore on Day 1. Ramesh Bala also pegged the opening day numbers for Housefull 5 in the ₹20 crore+ range. This will make the comedy entertainer one of the biggest openers for Akshay. These numbers will also put the actor's openings in the pre-COVID era, where all his movies did well at the box office, something which has not happened in the post-pandemic period. Akshay's top first-day earners are Mission Mangal (2019, ₹29.16 crore) and Gold (2018, ₹25.25 crore) and Housefull 5 may take the third spot.

Housefull 5 will release on June 6 | Image: X

How have Housefull movies performed on day 1?

Here are the opening day collections for the previous Housefull movies.

Housefull 4 (2019): ₹19.08 crore
Housefull 3 (2016): ₹15.23 crore
Housefull 2 (2012): ₹12.19 crore
Housefull (2010): ₹10 crore

Housefull franchise began in 2010 with the first title | Image: X

Here are the lifetime box office collections of Housefull movies.

Housefull 4 (2019): ₹210.3 crore
Housefull 3 (2016): ₹110.2 crore
Housefull 2 (2012): ₹112 crore
Housefull (2010): ₹75.65 crore

Published 5 June 2025 at 21:25 IST