OTT Releases This Weekend (May 22 To May 25): Sirens, Hunt, Abhilasham, Happy Monday, Other Movies And Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHostar

OTT Releases: Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT such as Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar and ManoramaMAX. From Hollywood star Meghann Fahy’s Sirens and Fear Street: Prom Queen to Tamil drama Heart Beat 2, the list is full of options that will gel with your interest. Haven't planned your weekend yet? We have got you covered with binge-worthy movies and web series to watch from the comfort of your home.
Starring Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock, this Netflix web series is about a girl who is worried about her sister's too-close relationship with her billionaire boss.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 22, 2025
Happy Monday is a Thai comedy-drama about a college student who seizes the opportunity to try and win the heart of his crush.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 22, 2025
Starring India Fowler and Suzanna Son, the film takes back to Shadyside High's 1988 prom.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 23, 2025.
Released in 2024, the film is finally making its OTT debut nearly a year later now. Directed by Shaji Kailas and written by Nikhil Anand, the film stars Bhavana, Renji Panicker and Chandhunadh.
Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
Release Date: May 23, 2025
This Malayalam romantic drama is about two childhood friends separated by time and unspoken feelings reunite in their hometown. The movie starring Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram and Arjun Ashokan.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release Date: May 23, 2025
The Netflix documentary follows the elite pilots of the Air Force Thunderbirds display exceptional skill, trust and courage during a high-stakes training season.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 23, 2025
This Tamil series tells the story of RK Multispeciality Hospital which is a beacon of hope and healing.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: May 23, 2025
Where to watch: Tentkotta
Release Date: May 23, 2025
