Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Emotional Speech Wins Ex Mother-in-Law Amala Akkineni's Heart, Video Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in 2021. Though the actor duo have never shared the reason for their divorce, they continue to share a cordial relationship with each other. A display of the same was seen when the actress shared the same roof as her ex-mother-in-law, Amala Akkineni. At an award function, Samantha gave a moving speech on completing 15 years in the Telugu film industry, which made her ex-husband's mother proud.

Naga Chaitanya's mother cheers for ex-daughter-in-law Samantha

On May 21, Zee Telugu took to their Instagram account to share a video from the Apsara Awards ceremony. The event organisers commemorated Samantha for completing 15 years in the film industry. After a performance dedicated to her, the Kushi actress, dressed in a yellow saree, took the stage to give a speech.



In her speech, Samantha said, “The Telugu (film) industry has given me everything. Ide naa karma bhumi (This is where I belong). I promise to always put the Telugu audience first.” She could also be seen cutting a multi-tiered cake, celebrating the success. The camera then cuts to her ex-mother-in-law, who is seated in the audience and clapping for the actress. However, the clip is a part of the promo and could have been edited.



Nevertheless, fans of the actress took to the comment section of the video to heap praise on Amala Akinneni for her heartwarming gesture.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's love story that ended in a bitter divorce

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), which marked the actress's debut in the film industry. The actors became friends first and began dating around 2015. After being in a relationship for a few years, they tied the knot in 2017. However, a few years after their wedding, the couple announced a public separation in 2021.



