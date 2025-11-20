OTT Releases This Weekend: The Family Man Season 3, Homebound, Dining With The Kapoors, Bison, The Bengal Files And More Titles To Watch

Here's everything you can watch on streaming this weekend | Image: Republic

OTT Releases This Weekend: The much-awaited season 3 of the spy thriller series The Family Man is all set to stream on Prime Video this weekend. Moreover, new shows and movies like Homebound, Bison and the reality series Dining With The Kapoors are also set to premiere on OTT, offering more options for home viewing. Check out the list of new titles releasing on various streaming platforms in India.

Homebound

Homebound has been one of the most talked about movies this year. It premiered at Cannes to a thundering response and has been picked as India’s official Oscar entry. The movie starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor starrer released in theatres in India on September 26. It will hope to reach a wider audience on digital come November 21.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Family Man Season 3

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari in the hilarious and action-packed new season of the crime thriller The Family Man. While Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur are the new cast members, returning actors include Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Tahkur and more. New episodes from season 3 will begin streaming on November 21.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Bengal Files

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the controversial movie was banned from release in West Bengal, fearing communal backlash. Based on the Hindu genocide in West Bengal in 1946, the hard-hitting drama is set to premiere on OTT on November 21.

Where to watch: Zee5

Bison Kaalamaadan

Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram, enjoyed a successful theatrical run. The sports action drama, inspired by the real-life story of kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, will stream from November 21 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Where to watch: Netflix

Laughter Chefs 3

Laughter Chefs is back with the third instalment, with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and Bharti Singh as the judges and hosts of the show. New episodes will begin streaming from November 22.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Dining With the Kapoors

The upcoming show will feature the Kapoor family coming together for a rare on-screen reunion. Created by Armaan Jain, Dining With The Kapoors is described as a "heartfelt celebration marking 100 years of the legendary Raj Kapoor, and close to a century of the Kapoor family". Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others feature in it. The show will stream from November 21.

Where to watch: Netflix

One Shot With Ed Sheeran: A Music Experience

Fans can follow Shape Of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran on a one hour tour of New York City as he performs his greatest hits in one uninterrupted continuous shot across the city. It will be released on November 21.

Where to watch: Netflix

Diesel

Harish Kalyan starrer Tamil thriller Diesel had an underwhelming run in cinema halls. However, it will look to now entertain the audiences on OTT, with its digital premiere set for November 21.

Where to watch: Aha

Shades Of Life

The anthology drama stars Niyas Backer, Bhaskar Arvind, Sreeja Das, Karthik, Dasan Kongad, Ramani Mancheri, SK Mini, and Aswathi Mohanan. Shades Of Life will be available for streaming from November 21.

Where to watch: Manorama Max

The Family Plan 2

Assassin turned family man Dan (Mark Wahlberg) assesses his choices in the sequel to the comedy The Family Plan. Also featuring Michelle Monaghan and Kit Harington, the comedy entertainer will stream from November 21.