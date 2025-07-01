Panchayat's Rinki Aka Saanvika Reveals Not Being Comfortable Kissing Jitendra Kumar: It Felt Awkward…

Updated 1 July 2025 at 16:50 IST
Panchayat Season 4 premiered a few days ago and has received a lukewarm response. The series is set in the fictional town of Phulera and stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Pankaj Jha. As one of the most popular web series, it brought fame to several actors, including Saanvika, who played Rinki. In a recent interview, she shared her initial discomfort with a proposed kissing scene between her character and Jitendra Kumar, which was eventually modified.
In an interview with Just Too Filmy, Saanvika shared her awkwardness about filming a kissing scene for Panchayat. She said, "Initially, no one mentioned it during the narration. Later, director Akshat spoke to me and explained that this season would include a kissing scene. He revealed they had added a moment where Sachiv Ji and Rinki would kiss.”
She went on to explain that the scene was originally different and added, “I asked for two days to decide if I was comfortable doing it. I thought about how Panchayat has a diverse audience, especially families.”
Saanvika also spoke about Jitendra Kumar's support, saying, “Jeetu is a very nice person. He makes you feel comfortable. I was worried about how people would react, and I was also not comfortable. But when we were shooting, they removed that scene, and they inserted the tanki scene. They said that we will not show it in a bad way, and shoot it in an aesthetic way. But when we were shooting, it felt awkward. Till now, there has been no talk with the family about this. But they understand me a lot, they will deal with it.”
The first three seasons of Panchayat were approved by fans and critics. However, the fourth season garnered mixed reactions. While some viewers appreciated its nostalgic tone, others believed it lacked the comedic charm and simplicity of earlier seasons. Many consider the finale of Season 4 the weakest conclusion in the series to date. The show is currently streaming on Prime Video.
