Paradha OTT Release Date: Anupama Parameswaran Starrer To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On...

Paradha OTT Release: Anupama Parameswaran's comedy drama has made its way to the streaming platform within 3 weeks of the release. It seems the film made an exception and broke the four-week OTT rule. This could be because the film bombed at the box office after it garnered mixed reviews from the critics and audience.

When and where to watch Paradha on OTT?

Paradha has quietly made its way to Amazon Prime Video. It is being streamed in two languages, Telugu and Malayalam. While the streaming giant didn't make any announcement, the website shows the film is available to watch for free.

(A screengrab from Prime Video web site page)

What is the plot of Paradha?

Anupama Parameswaran's film is about a village where women observe a superstitious veiling practice. However, Subbu's face appears in a magazine. Despite her pleas of innocence, she is subjected to dire consequences. But an enigmatic occurrence gives her a chance to prove herself. And so she sets out on a journey to find the photographer responsible, accompanied by her aunt Rathnamma and Ami, a frustrated Engineer from Delhi.