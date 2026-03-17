Ustaad Bhagat Singh Cast Fees: Know How Much Pawan Kalyan, Raashii Khanna, And Sreeleela Were Paid

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 on the big screens on the same day, March 19, coinciding with Eid and Ugadi celebrations. While anticipation for both the movies is high, the hype for the Ranveer Singh starrer is off the charts. However, Harish Shankar’s directorial is getting a soaring response at the advance booking. Ahead of the release, let’s look at the remuneration of the Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s cast.

How much did the Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie cast charge?

There is strong buzz around Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan. Reports suggest that he has taken around ₹25 crore for the film, which is lower than his usual fee.

According to 123 Telugu, he made this decision because of his close relationship with the producers, Mythri Movie Makers. The production house reportedly supported him during the financial difficulties faced by his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

To show his gratitude, Pawan Kalyan decided not to charge a higher fee for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Harish Shankar directs the film, which is currently in post-production and has already created strong excitement among fans.

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As per FilmyFigures, Sreeleela received around ₹2.5-3 crore for the film, while Raashii Khanna is estimated to have earned about ₹1.5-2 crore.

There is no official statement by the makers about their remuneration.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh advance booking

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set to clash with Dhurandhar 2. Ahead of its release, early box office reports show that the film’s advance bookings are rising steadily each day. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned around $234,504 from premiere advance sales in overseas markets so far, particularly in the US.

These figures come from 411 locations, 1,070 shows, and just over 10,000 tickets sold. Across North America, the total has reached nearly $255,000, with almost two days still remaining before the premieres. As bookings continue to open in more locations, the numbers are likely to increase further. The total bookings translate to Rs 2.35 crore, which is a strong figure considering the film still has two days left before its worldwide theatrical release.