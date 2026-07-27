Pyaar Prema Kalyanam OTT Release: Elan-Saanvee Meghana's Family Entertainer To Stream On Netflix From...

The 'Pyaar Prema Kaadhal' director Elan is set to make his debut in acting with the film 'Pyaar Prema Kalyanam' which also stars Saanvee Meghana in the lead role. The OTT release date of this family entertainer is finally out.

Netflix announced that the film is set to stream on their platform from August 21.

Directed by and starring Elan in his acting debut, the film follows "Pavi (Saanvee Meghana), a popular influencer who refuses to leave her family home after marriage.

"Instead, it's her husband, Elan, who moves in with her, setting off a hilarious chain of culture clashes, family chaos, shifting expectations, and heartfelt self-discovery. As the newlyweds navigate their unconventional arrangement, they soon realise that perhaps the biggest tradition worth challenging is the idea that everyone else gets to define their happily ever after," a press release said.

The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel, Senthil, and Maran in prominent roles.

Netflix shared a motion poster of the film while announcing the release date on Monday.