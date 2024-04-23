Advertisement

Movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for the third season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man. Now, on the occasion of the actor's 55th birthday, Raj and DK have teased the audience with the upcoming season. The director duo took to their official social media handle to drop a post, wishing the actor in Srikant Tiwari style.

Gear up for The Family Man season 3

Raj and DK share a great bond with Manoj Bajpayee owing to their winning streak with The Family Man. The third instalment has always remained in question but the makers refrained from sharing any update. Finding Manoj as the perfect occasion, the director duo shared a post on their joint X handle and hinted that they will soon be releasing The Family Man 3. The clip concludes with a text reading, "Happy Birthday Manoj Bajpayee".

(A still from The Family Man | Image: Instagram)

Taking to X, they have shared a montage of BTS clips from the sets of The Family Man series. The birthday note read, "One thing we can all agree, It’s time to gear up for 3!! Together, let’s make history… Happy happy Birthday Srikant Tiwari!"

All you need to know about The Family Man

It is a spy thriller series featuring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. The series also stars Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi in the lead. The second season saw Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a new addition.

(A still from The Family Man | Image: IMDb)

The third season preview at the end of season 2 seems to indicate a link between the COVID-19 pandemic: China attacks the Northeastern states of India and they use COVID-19 as a distraction for the attack. However, the markers are yet to release a teaser for the plot confirmation.