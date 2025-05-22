Rana Naidu Season 2 OTT Release Date: Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati's Starrer Netflix Series To Begin Streaming From...

Rana Naidu returns with a new season and promises to be more intense than the first one. Inspired by the American TV series Ray Donovan, created by Ann Biderman, the series will unfold deep family dynamics this time. The first season premiered on March 10, 2023, and was a super hit. Now, the second season is scheduled for an OTT release in June 2025.

When and where to watch Rana Naidu Season 2?

The Indian adaptation of the popular Ray Donovan, directed by Karan Anshuman, will premiere on Netflix on June 13, 2025. This Telugu web series explores themes of family drama, crime, and action.

Netflix announced the release date on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a teaser. The caption states, "The man. The myth. The moment you have been waiting for - Rana Naidu is coming back. Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out 13 June, only on Netflix."

All about Rana Naidu Season 2

The series follows Rana, a "fixer" for celebrities who solves their problems, even if it means taking extreme measures, including taking a life. His world turns upside down when he learns that his father, imprisoned for a crime, is about to be released.