Rana Naidu Season 2 OTT Release Date: Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati's Starrer Netflix Series To Begin Streaming From...

Updated May 22nd 2025, 16:44 IST
Rana Naidu returns with a new season and promises to be more intense than the first one. Inspired by the American TV series Ray Donovan, created by Ann Biderman, the series will unfold deep family dynamics this time. The first season premiered on March 10, 2023, and was a super hit. Now, the second season is scheduled for an OTT release in June 2025.
The Indian adaptation of the popular Ray Donovan, directed by Karan Anshuman, will premiere on Netflix on June 13, 2025. This Telugu web series explores themes of family drama, crime, and action.
Netflix announced the release date on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a teaser. The caption states, "The man. The myth. The moment you have been waiting for - Rana Naidu is coming back. Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out 13 June, only on Netflix."
Also Read: Please Just Retire: Netizens React Strongly Against Reports Of Salman Khan Replacing Amitabh Bachchan As Kaun Banega Crorepati Host
The series follows Rana, a "fixer" for celebrities who solves their problems, even if it means taking extreme measures, including taking a life. His world turns upside down when he learns that his father, imprisoned for a crime, is about to be released.
The cast includes Venkatesh Daggubati as Naga Naidu, Rana Daggubati as Rana Naidu, Surveen Chawla as Naina Naidu, along with Arjun Rampal and Kriti Khabanda in significant roles. The screenplay is crafted by Karmanya Ahuja, Karan Anshuman, Vaibhav Vishal, B. V. S. Ravi, and Anany Mody. Sunder Aaron and Sumit Shukla produced the series under Locomotive Global Inc.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 22nd 2025, 16:44 IST