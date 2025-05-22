Please Just Retire: Netizens React Strongly Against Reports Of Salman Khan Replacing Amitabh Bachchan As Kaun Banega Crorepati Host

Amitabh Bachchan and his Kaun Banega Crorepati have a long legacy of 16 seasons in 25 years. With no doubt, the quiz-based reality show has become a staple in desi households, with fans embracing Big B as the ultimate host. After the 16th season concluded earlier this year, the veteran actor hinted at both stepping away and possibly returning to the show, giving fans mixed signals. Amid this, new media reports suggest that Salman Khan might take over KBC host duties. This speculation has sparked huge backlash online, with netizens expressing their irks and lashing out the idea across social media.

Netizens irked by reports of Salman Khan replacing Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 19

As fans await an official update and announcement from the makers, Bollywood Hungama reported that Salman Khan might replace Amitabh Bachchan in the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). A source shared, “Salman Khan is the king of the small screen, and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan is him, as he also has a strong connect with the audience in the smaller centres.”