Rana Naidu Season 2 Release Date: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati And Arjun Rampal To Lock Horns In June On This Date

Rana Naidu is one of the hit action crime series of Netflix, featuring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati. Earlier this year, in February, the makers announced the second season and introduced a new cast member, Arjun Rampal, in the series, who will serve as a villain. Now, the streaming giant has finally announced the release date of the second instalment.

Good news for Rana Naidu fans

On Tuesday afternoon, the official Instagram page of Netflix shared a new poster of the film announcing the series will release on June 13. The posters also show Kriti Kharbanda as a new member joining the cast. It shows Rana, Venkatesh and Arjun in a fierce look while Surveen appears a bit worried, and Kriti is giving a sly smile. "Jab baat parivaar ki ho, Rana harr line cross karega. Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out 13 June, only on Netflix," read the caption.



Soon after the post was dropped, the excited fans flooded the comment section. Among all was Pulkit Samrat, Kriti's husband, cheering for the actress. He wrote, "Woohoooo!! Can’t wait!!!! Jhamfaad!!" A fan wrote, "Waiting Only for Surveen chawla ...Hope she having more Romance compared to Season 1" Another wrote, "Kab se waiting me tha ....aa hi gya." A user wrote, "This fierce new shade of you in Rana Naidu is magnetic! Can already feel the screen trembling with your presence.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Rana Naidu