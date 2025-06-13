Housefull 5 Vs Housefull 4 Box Office Collection: How Much More Akshay Kumar Starrer Needs To Earn To Become Highest-Grossing Movie In Franchise?

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-fronted multi-starrer comedy Housefull 5 is performing well at the ticket window despite the mixed reviews it has been getting. In eight days since its release, the movie has collected ₹130 crore and counting in India. Since there is no big Hindi release this weekend, Housefull 5 is expected to be the top choice for moviegoers till Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par releases on June 20.

Meanwhile, the latest installment has already emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing title in the franchise, which began in 2010. Housefull is also the longest-running movie series in India, with five titles released so far. Housefull 4 (2019) is the highest-grosser so far, and in the coming days, the fifth part will look to surpass its biz and claim the top spot.

Housefull 5 released on June 6 | Image: X

Housefull 5 Vs Housefull 4 box office collection

Housefull 5 India nett collection stands at ₹130 crore in 8 days. The growing numbers on the second Friday are expected to take the biz closer to ₹135 crore. After the 2nd weekend, it will cross the ₹150 crore mark and begin its journey to the ₹200 crore club.

However, Housefull 4 is already the first ₹200 crore grosser in the franchise. It minted ₹210.3 crore nett in India and ₹296 crore worldwide in 2019 to become the most commercially successful movie in the series. Housefull 5 has a chance to surpass these numbers, but the forthcoming release of Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par will prove to be a major hurdle.

Housefull 5 Vs Housefull 4 box office collection week 1

Housefull 5 biz is trailing behind when compared with Housefull 4 in the first week. The 2019 release had minted ₹141.31 crore in the first seven days, while Housefull 5 stood at ₹127.25 crore.

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar as Jolly | Image: YouTube screengrab

Here are the lifetime box office collections of Housefull movies.