Reporting Live Trailer Out: Parineeti Chopra Takes On Illegal Sand Mining Mafia As Fearless Reporter

Actors Parineeti Chopra and Amol Palekar are set to star in the upcoming investigative thriller ‘Reporting Live’, which takes viewers into the world of illegal sand mining, crime and hidden truths. The trailer for the upcoming Dhruv Tripathi directorial was unveiled on Saturday morning, giving fans a glimpse into Parineeti’s character. The two-minute-two-second clip shows Chopra as a reporter and Deven Bhojani as her cameraman. The two begin investigating a tragic incident linked to illegal sand mining, which is described in the film as a highly profitable business. As they continue their investigation, they find themselves facing powerful people who do not want the truth to come out. What starts as an attempt to find answers soon puts their lives at risk.



The trailer shows several tense moments, including confrontations, chase sequences and violence. It also features Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman in key roles.

‘Reporting Live’ marks Dhruv Tripathi’s feature directorial debut. He has also co-written the film with Mihir Jadhav.

Talking about her role, Parineeti Chopra said the film gave her a chance to play a character she had not explored before.

“This is my second inning with Netflix this year, in the thriller genre, but with a new avatar. I was immediately drawn to the spirit of this character, someone who is curious, fearless, and unwilling to stop until she gets to the truth. And working with such a verified ensemble made the experience even more special, and I’m looking forward to the audience uncovering this story,” Parineeti said, as per a release.

The film follows the reporter and cameraman as they try to uncover the truth behind the incident, while dealing with threats from people who want the matter to remain hidden.

‘Reporting Live’ is produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath. The film will premiere on Netflix on October 9, 2026. (ANI)