Saare Jahan Se Accha X Review: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja Spy Thriller Worth Watching Or Not? Netizens Call It 'Magnificent Stuff'

Saare Jahan Se Accha series X Review: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja starrer spy thriller releases on Netflix on August 13. The web series explores the tense espionage between India and Pakistan in the 1960s and 70s. The series highlights the protagonist's personal sacrifices behind nuclear rivalry and quiet patriotism. As the six-episode show aired, many binge-watchers and critics hopped in and swiped all at once. The reactions are coming on the X(formerly Twitter).
Cinegoers who watched the show are sharing Saare Jahan Se Accha series reviews on X. One user shared his review, “With 'Saare Jahan Se Accha,' India not only tells an epic story that takes inspiration from real-life events, it also comes forward with an extraordinary espionage thriller that will be remembered for years. Magnificent stuff! Rating: ½”
Another wrote, “Just watched Saare Jahan Se Accha! 🌟 Great performances but the story feels old. Still worth a look!”
Another wrote, “Started watching Saare Jahan Se Accha 🎯 1970s espionage thriller… sharp start, totally hooked!🔍🔥”
The show follows a determined Indian spy who must outsmart his rival across the border in a battle of intelligence and skills to derail their nuclear programme. It stars Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, and Suhail Nayyar, and is created by Gaurav Shukla.
Published On: 13 August 2025 at 17:31 IST