Ahead Of War 2 Vs Coolie Clash, Hrithik Roshan Shares Heartfelt Wish For His 'Inspiration' Rajinikanth On Completing 50 Years In Cinema

War 2 vs Coolie: The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer will hit the big screens alongside Rajinikanth's headliner on August 14. Not only is the release of the films a euphoric occasion for fans of the actors, but it is also a double delight for ‘Thalaivar’ admirers as the actor completes 50 years in cinema on August 15, 2025. Ahead of the day, Hrithik Roshan has penned a heartfelt wish for the legendary Rajinikanth.

Hrithik Roshan shares a heartfelt congratulatory message for Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to celebrate a golden milestone this August 15, marking 50 years since his debut in Tamil cinema. The day will mark 50 years since the actor first appeared in K. Balachander’s movie Apoorva Raagangal in 1975. Since then, Rajinikanth has cemented his name as not only the most iconic celebrity in the country but also a global legend.



Before the big day, on August 13, Hrithik Roshan took to his X (formerly Twitter) to write a message for the Jailer actor. He wrote, "Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!" His message comes a day before their films Coolie and War 2 clash at the box office on August 14. It is also very little known that Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth have shared screen in the 1986 Bollywood movie Bhagwaan Das. A clip from the movie featuring the actor has now gone viral on social media.



