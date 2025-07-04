Uorfi Javed Abused, Gets Rape Threats For Winning The Traitors, Actress Says 'Hate Has Never Stopped Me...'

Uorfi Javed has won her first reality-based show, The Traitors India Season 1. The actress took to her social media handle to express her happiness and shock at winning the show despite being demotivated. However, it seems her winning didn't go down well with many and they abused her, sent her rape threats. This all happened when she dropped her journey video from being the first person to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT (2021) to winning The Traitors. The actress expressed that she has come a long way and faced her share of struggles.

Hours later, she received several DMs on her Instagram handle from people abusing her for winning the show. Well, the actress also didn't keep quiet and exposed each and every social media handle with a befitting reply.

(A file photo of Uorfi Javed | Image: Instagram)

I’ve had so many breakdowns, wanted to give up: Uorfi Javed

Taking to her Instagram handle, Uorfi shared a video that shows her being evicted from Bigg Boss OTT and in the next frame winning The Traitors, both hosted by Karan Johar. The video shows her expressing her excitement at winning the show, followed by celebratory moments. She started her note by writing, "From losing big boss (being the first one to be eliminated) to winning the traitors. The journey wasn’t easy , how many times I’ve cried, I’ve had so many breakdowns, wanted to give up, wanted to leave everything and run away. Being called names, getting death, rape threats, the online hate, the offline hate but I never stopped."

"May be the universe knew I needed this. When I lost Big boss I thought he lost my last chance at success or at having a good life, had taken udhaar from friends to get clothes to wear on big boss. At that time I didn’t even know if I would be ever be able to repay that udhaar," she continued.

She concluded her note by writing, "People have always doubted me, even right now but this still won’t stop me. The hate never has , never will stop me. I took out 3 traitors, that can’t be luck. Till the last moment I didn’t give up. Strategized."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

'No matter what I do, people just love hating and abusing: Uorfi Javed

Hours later, Uorfi shared a series of screenshots of the filthy messages she received from the trolls. Along with this, she penned a lengthy caption revealing that this time she is being trolled for winning a show. Usually, the actress is trolled for her unique clothes. She further mentioned that the screenshots she has shared a "most decent" in comparison to the other messages. "No matter what I do, people just love hating and abusing. Harsh ko na Nikalti toh Pyar me andhi, harsh ko nikal Diya toh dhokhebaaz. Purav ko Jeetne deti toh bewakoof, nahi jeetne diya toh cheater, an excerpt from her caption reads.

Towards the end, she shut the trolls by writing, "Hate has never stopped me before, it never will now."