Sinners OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Michael B. Jordan's Horror Flick Online

Sinners OTT Release: Michael B. Jordan starrer is all set to make its digital debut for free streaming after a successful theatrical run. The film stars Jordan in dual roles as criminal twin brothers who return to their hometown to start again, where they are confronted by a supernatural evil. The film also stars Hailee Steinelf, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell and Delroy Lindo, among others.

Sinners to premiere on this OTT platform

Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the movie, which is set in the early 1930s, is set to release on Max on July 4. The official Instagram handle of Max shared several stills from the movie and captioned it as "You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home. #Sinners begins streaming July 4 exclusively on Max."

Soon after the platform dropped the post, the excited fans flooded the comment section. "And I still paid the 24.99 to Prime. Oh well. Max it is." Another wrote, "Can't wait to watch it a 3rd time." A third user wrote, "This was so damn good, can’t wait to watch it again." An excited fan wrote, "This is why I pay an annual subscription!!!!!"

Sinners' box office collection