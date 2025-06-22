Sinners OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Michael B. Jordan's Horror Flick Online

Updated 22 June 2025 at 13:17 IST
Sinners OTT Release: Michael B. Jordan starrer is all set to make its digital debut for free streaming after a successful theatrical run. The film stars Jordan in dual roles as criminal twin brothers who return to their hometown to start again, where they are confronted by a supernatural evil. The film also stars Hailee Steinelf, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell and Delroy Lindo, among others.
Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the movie, which is set in the early 1930s, is set to release on Max on July 4. The official Instagram handle of Max shared several stills from the movie and captioned it as "You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home. #Sinners begins streaming July 4 exclusively on Max."
Soon after the platform dropped the post, the excited fans flooded the comment section. "And I still paid the 24.99 to Prime. Oh well. Max it is." Another wrote, "Can't wait to watch it a 3rd time." A third user wrote, "This was so damn good, can’t wait to watch it again." An excited fan wrote, "This is why I pay an annual subscription!!!!!"
The film opened to rave reviews and went on to gross over ₹3000 crore worldwide, becoming the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2025. In the United States and Canada, the film made $19.2 million on its opening day, including an estimated $4.7 million from Thursday night previews. The film went on to debut to $48 million, topping projections to finish first at the box office, upsetting Warner Bros.'s holdover, A Minecraft Movie. The positive reviews helped Sinners earn the second-best Monday haul for an R-rated horror film at $7.8 million, behind It ($8.6 million).
