Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush Starrer Falls Short Of ₹1.45 Crore To Surpass Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, But Beats Raayan And Retro

Kuberaa Box Office Collection: Dhanush's political action drama earned positive reviews but witnessed a lukewarm opening at the box office in India. It opened at ₹14.75 crore with ₹10 crore in the Telugu version. On the second day, the film was expected to perform well at the box office, given it was the first Saturday, but the collection witnessed a slight increase, with the occupancy rate maximum towards the evening and night shows.

Kuberaa box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, the action drama earned ₹16 crore at the box office on the second day. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹30.75 crore. The language breakdown is yet to be updated by Sacnilk. Kuberaa had an overall 66.19 per cent Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with maximum reported in NCR (85.33 per cent).

While the film was able to beat Dhanush's previous release Raayan and Suriya starrer Retro, but couldn't surpass Sitaare Zameen Par, which released on the same day, June 20. Both Tamil films earned ₹27 crore in two days in India, while Aamir Khan's film earned ₹32.20 crore. On Saturday, the film witnessed a major jump from the first day and earned ₹21.50 crore at the box office in India.

Nagarjuna calls his character the main in Kuberaa

On the success meet of the movie, Nagarjuna, who plays the role of a former CBI officer, Deepak Tej, said that his character was the main one and that everything revolves around him. “Through this film, I am the main character in the film and everything else revolves around me. The screen space I got might be different, but that is not a criterion for me. This is Deepak's film, right from start to end, and that is how Sekhar also told it when he narrated it to me. My arc is also likewise that, which is why I liked it," he said.