Special Ops 2 X Review: Netizens Call Kay Kay Menon And Tahir Raj Bhasin's Web Series 'Masterpiece' But...

Special Ops 2 X Review: Himmat Singh (played by Kay Kay Menon) is back with a new operation, and this time, he is facing Tahir Raj Bhasin's character, who is posing as a great threat to the country by planning a cyber attack. After four years, the makers released the second season of the show on Friday on JioHotstar. The fans didn't wait for the sun to rise and binge-watched all the episodes. Soon after they wrapped up the series, they took to social media and shared their review.

Is Special Ops 2 worth the time?

The netizens are busy hailing the storyline, performances of actors and more of the show. The hype around the show lives up to fans' expectations. Despite being a fan of the show, they did point out a few cons of the show. A user wrote, "Goosebumps from the very first episode — what a masterpiece! Watching on my 100-inch screen at 3 am felt like I was inside the world itself. Special Ops: Season 2 is mind-blowing."

Another user hailed the show but pointed out that it is not as suspenseful as the first season. "KayKay Menon's best role is undoubtedly Himmat Singh, not Brigadier Pratap. #specialopsseason2 is another masterpiece. Not as suspenseful as season 1 but still, does a brilliant job in keeping you hooked. Enjoyed it!" read the review.

Another wrote, "Man #specialopsseason2 #specialOpsS2 is fun though marginally below #SpecialOPS first season. KK Menon has aura... He just talks to people on phone and carries those phones on hand but u know he will fuck everyone. Budget issues can be seen... writing could be better."

A user gave 3 stars out of 5 and wrote, "A slick concept with cyber warfare but an underwhelming execution. #kaykaymenon shines, but the subplots and neat climax leave much to be desired."

"Hype is real. Such an amazing and mind-boggling story," read the post.

"Binge-watched Special Ops Season 2 all night—loved the gripping storyline and, of course, the brilliant performance by the one and only @kaykaymenon02," a user wrote.

A user wrote, "Just binged watched Special Ops S2 and what a show! Perhaps one of the rarest Indian series to maintain the benchmark they set. Bang on performance by everyone and amazing plot with intriguing details. @kaykaymenon02 you’re awesome with the rest of cast".

