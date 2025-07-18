Special Ops 2 X Review: Netizens Call Kay Kay Menon And Tahir Raj Bhasin's Web Series 'Masterpiece' But...

Updated 18 July 2025 at 17:35 IST
Special Ops 2 X Review: Himmat Singh (played by Kay Kay Menon) is back with a new operation, and this time, he is facing Tahir Raj Bhasin's character, who is posing as a great threat to the country by planning a cyber attack. After four years, the makers released the second season of the show on Friday on JioHotstar. The fans didn't wait for the sun to rise and binge-watched all the episodes. Soon after they wrapped up the series, they took to social media and shared their review.
The netizens are busy hailing the storyline, performances of actors and more of the show. The hype around the show lives up to fans' expectations. Despite being a fan of the show, they did point out a few cons of the show. A user wrote, "Goosebumps from the very first episode — what a masterpiece! Watching on my 100-inch screen at 3 am felt like I was inside the world itself. Special Ops: Season 2 is mind-blowing."
Another user hailed the show but pointed out that it is not as suspenseful as the first season. "KayKay Menon's best role is undoubtedly Himmat Singh, not Brigadier Pratap. #specialopsseason2 is another masterpiece. Not as suspenseful as season 1 but still, does a brilliant job in keeping you hooked. Enjoyed it!" read the review.
Another wrote, "Man #specialopsseason2 #specialOpsS2 is fun though marginally below #SpecialOPS first season. KK Menon has aura... He just talks to people on phone and carries those phones on hand but u know he will fuck everyone. Budget issues can be seen... writing could be better."
A user gave 3 stars out of 5 and wrote, "A slick concept with cyber warfare but an underwhelming execution. #kaykaymenon shines, but the subplots and neat climax leave much to be desired."
"Hype is real. Such an amazing and mind-boggling story," read the post.
"Binge-watched Special Ops Season 2 all night—loved the gripping storyline and, of course, the brilliant performance by the one and only @kaykaymenon02," a user wrote.
A user wrote, "Just binged watched Special Ops S2 and what a show! Perhaps one of the rarest Indian series to maintain the benchmark they set. Bang on performance by everyone and amazing plot with intriguing details. @kaykaymenon02 you’re awesome with the rest of cast".
An assassination and a kidnapping spark the beginning of an insidious war that can bring the nation to its knees. Himmar Singh is back, and the enemy is everywhere. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the action espionage thriller series stars an ensemble cast of Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak and Saiyami Kher, apart from Menon and Bhasin.
Published 18 July 2025