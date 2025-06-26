Special Ops Season 2 OTT Release Date: Kay Kay Menon To Return As Himmat Singh, Know Where To Stream It Online

Updated 26 June 2025 at 17:07 IST
Special OPS Season 2: Kay Kay Menon is all set to return as Himmat Singh on OTT with more thrilling action, intense spying, and a digital-age challenge that pushes India's elite spy unit to its limits. Following the success of the first season and the spin-off Special Ops 1.5, the trailer of the eagerly awaited sequel is getting glowing reviews. The web series will be available on JioHotstar from July 11, 2025.
Kay Kay Menon reprises his iconic role of Himmat Singh in the second season of the crime drama, with Tahir Raj Bhasin portraying the primary antagonist. The series also features Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Dilip Tahil, Prakash Raj, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami, Arif Zakaria, Gautami Kapoor, Kamakshi Bhat, Shikha Talsania, and Revathi in key roles.
This JioHotstar web series was reportedly filmed across stunning international locations such as Budapest, Turkey, and Georgia, and promises a unique visual experience.
The Special OPS season 2 trailer was released on June 16. In this season, Himmat Singh faces a modern digital threat. The new season will take us into the looming danger of a large-scale cyber-attack on India, uncovering the dark side of artificial intelligence (AI) and its capacity to disrupt global systems. With India's digital economy, including its vast UPI user base, hanging by a thread, Himmat will reunite with his old team.
However, this time, no one is truly safe, and the enemy is not only faceless but omnipresent. Prepare for a gripping thriller filled with twists, betrayal, tech warfare, and intense emotional stakes.
Published 26 June 2025 at 17:07 IST