Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date: K-Drama's Finale Launching On Netflix, Know When To Watch And Other Details | Image: X

Netflix is preparing for the release of Squid Game Season 3, which will also serve as the show's final chapter. The South Korean survival drama has hooked audiences globally with its intense storyline. Now, the journey of Player 456, also known as Gi-hun, is heading towards its climactic end. Here are all the key points you may need about Squid Game Season 3, including the release date, returning cast, plot twists, and more.

When will Squid Game Season 3 premiere on Netflix?

This season will be 6 episodes long, which will be the shortest till now. All six episodes will premiere on Friday, 27 June. Netflix will follow its standard global release schedule, launching at 12 a.m. PT (Pacific Time) and 3 a.m. ET.

Squid Game Season 3 cast

The final season combines familiar faces with fresh additions to create an exciting ensemble. Here's the confirmed cast for Squid Game Season 3: Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120), Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik (Player 007), Kang Ae-sim as Geum-ja (Player 149), Jo Yuri as Jun-hee (Player 222), Lee David as Min-su (Player 125), Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu (Player 124), Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun (Player 456), Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man, Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho, Yim Si-wan as Myung-gi (Player 333), Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388), and Park Gyu-young as No-eul.

What do you need to know before watching Squid Game Season 3?

Squid Game Season 3 begins right after the harrowing conclusion of Season 2, where Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) bold attempt to overthrow the masterminds behind the game ended in disaster. In the finale, the Front Man, secretly Player 001 in disguise, betrayed the resistance and caused the death of Gi-hun’s closest friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan).