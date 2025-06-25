Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 25 June 2025 at 18:15 IST

Who Is Abhishek Bachchan’s Kaalidhar Laapata Co-Star Daivik Baghela? Find Details Inside

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming OTT release Kaalidhar Laapata releasing on ZEE5 is creating a lot of buzz among the audience. Apart from Abhishek's vulnerable avatar, his 8-year-old co-star Daivik Baghela is garnering a lot of positive reviews for his confidence and scree-presence.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Abhishek Bachchan Kalidhar Lapata
Abhishek Bachchan Kalidhar Lapata | Image: Instagram

Ever since the trailer of Kaalidhar Laapata dropped, people have been intrigued by Abhishek Bachchan’s adorable co-star Ballu, played by actor Daivik Baghela.

Also Read: Sreeleela Exits Akhil Akkineni Starrer Lenin? Here's What We Know

Daivik Baghela – a show stealer in the making

It might not seem like it looking at his screen presence and confidence, but it is the actor’s first time in front of a camera. All of 8 years, Daivik is a bundle of infectious energy and hails from the city of Bhopal in MP. His photos on social media show his affinity towards performing arts and he also seems to enjoy art and craft. His father, Sharad Baghela is a journalist and works as news reader for Doordarshan and AIR, Madhya Pradesh according to his social media handle.

Releasing on 4th july on ZEE5, the film is an emotional slice-of-life film being directed by Madhumita and is an official Hindi remake of the director’s Tamil film KD (Karuppu Durai). In the film, Abhishek sets out on a journey of self-discovery with a stranger orphan Ballu after being disillusioned by his own family. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 25 June 2025 at 18:15 IST