Who Is Abhishek Bachchan’s Kaalidhar Laapata Co-Star Daivik Baghela? Find Details Inside

Updated 25 June 2025 at 18:15 IST
Ever since the trailer of Kaalidhar Laapata dropped, people have been intrigued by Abhishek Bachchan’s adorable co-star Ballu, played by actor Daivik Baghela.
Daivik Baghela – a show stealer in the making
It might not seem like it looking at his screen presence and confidence, but it is the actor’s first time in front of a camera. All of 8 years, Daivik is a bundle of infectious energy and hails from the city of Bhopal in MP. His photos on social media show his affinity towards performing arts and he also seems to enjoy art and craft. His father, Sharad Baghela is a journalist and works as news reader for Doordarshan and AIR, Madhya Pradesh according to his social media handle.
Releasing on 4th july on ZEE5, the film is an emotional slice-of-life film being directed by Madhumita and is an official Hindi remake of the director’s Tamil film KD (Karuppu Durai). In the film, Abhishek sets out on a journey of self-discovery with a stranger orphan Ballu after being disillusioned by his own family. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.
Published 25 June 2025 at 18:15 IST