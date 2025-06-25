Who Is Abhishek Bachchan’s Kaalidhar Laapata Co-Star Daivik Baghela? Find Details Inside

It might not seem like it looking at his screen presence and confidence, but it is the actor’s first time in front of a camera. All of 8 years, Daivik is a bundle of infectious energy and hails from the city of Bhopal in MP. His photos on social media show his affinity towards performing arts and he also seems to enjoy art and craft. His father, Sharad Baghela is a journalist and works as news reader for Doordarshan and AIR, Madhya Pradesh according to his social media handle.