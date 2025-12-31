Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Release In India: Know Exact Date And Time To Watch The Last Episode On Netflix | Image: X

Stranger Things 5: Netflix’s much-loved series Stranger Things is approaching its final chapter. After fans roused with the first two parts of Season 5, the makers will release Volume 3, also known as the finale, in the new year. Here is when the final episode will stream in India.

When will the Stranger Things 5 finale release?

The Stranger Things 5 finale will premiere on Wednesday, December 31, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In India, viewers can stream the finale on the OTT platform from 6:30 am IST on January 1, as part of the show’s global release plan.

The makers released Stranger Things 5 earlier this year. They premiered the first four episodes on November 26 and dropped three more episodes as Volume 2 on Christmas. The final episode will arrive on New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement

This release sets the tone for a thrilling start to the New Year as the Hawkins gang, Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Steve Harrington, Lucas Sinclair, Will Byers, Max Mayfield, Nancy Wheeler, Jonathan Byers, and Robin Buckley, unite one last time to face Vecna. The finale promises an emotional farewell for fans who have remained connected to the series for ten years as the story comes to a close.

Advertisement

Stranger Things Season 5 finale episode runtime

The final episode of Stranger Things Season 5 will run for a total of 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Title of the finale episode