Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 X Review: Explosive Finale Or A Complete Let-Down? First Verdicts Of Netflix Show Out

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1 X Review: One of the biggest gems in Netflix’s crown got its first part of the finale season premiere this morning globally. The dramatic end brings back key characters, including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Hopper (David Harbour), and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

Fans across the world changed their schedules and binge-watched the new episodes the moment they dropped. Netizens are now sharing their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 is getting impressive reviews

One user wrote, “So here's a little review of Stranger Things 5 Volume 1: I loved it for the most part. It is a bit slow but it builds up perfectly. Episode 4 is my favorite of the season so far. Can't wait for Christmas Day, Volume 2 is gonna be awesome. 8.5/10. #StrangerThings5”

Another wrote, “Wow!!!! stranger things season 5! No spoilers, this is the greatest show ever made! No other show has made Netflix servers crash!”

Another wrote, “Watched the first 4 episodes of Stranger Things season 5 & WTF WAS THAT!!!!!!!? Won't know more till December 25th & the series finale on New Year's Eve.”

Another wrote, “Stranger things seasons season 5 part 1 is so so , these teens look old af , a lot of what we have already scene .. the best episode is the finale by far”

Another wrote, “Just completed watching the Stranger things Season 5 first 4 episodes and I must say you dont want to miss that!!! What cliffhanger!! Cant wait for the season finale! #StrangerThings5”

Another wrote, “One thing I learned so far from stranger things season 5 is always be okay with who you are even if people don’t think you “fit in””

All about Netflix's Stranger Things

Stranger Things season 5, second part will premiere on December 25, 2025, and the finale will arrive on the platform on December 31 2025.