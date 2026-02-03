Stranger Things Tales From ’85 To Premiere On Netflix: Check Out Release Date, Plot, Cast And What To Expect | Image: X

Stranger Things Tales From '85: Weeks after the excitement around the Stranger Things finale ended, creators announced that Eleven and the Hawkins gang are returning in a new animated avatar on Netflix. Set in the winter of 1985, this animated series is an expansion of the Stranger Things universe, bridging the timeline between Season 2 and Season 3.

Flying Bark Productions produces the series, with the Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy leading the project, alongside showrunner Eric Robles. The show will stream globally on Netflix, bringing in new characters while keeping familiar faces at its heart. Here is everything you need to know.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 release date

Netflix will premiere Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, the animated spin-off of the popular series, on April 23, 2026. Set during the winter of 1985, the story connects Seasons 2 and 3 and takes viewers back to Hawkins, where Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max, and Steve confront a frightening new danger hidden beneath the snow.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 story

Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max follow a normal routine. They play D&D and spend time as a close group. Beneath Hawkins, a new threat begins to stir. No one knows where the danger comes from. It could be tied to the Upside Down or Hawkins Lab. The story presents this as an untold chapter. A new character, Nikki Baxter, joins them. She is a skilled tinkerer with a past linked to Hawkins, which the story reveals later.

