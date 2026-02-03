Bridgerton Season 4: Taylor Swift's Enchanted To Coldplay's Life In Technicolor, Here Are All The Songs Used In Part 1 Of The Netflix Drama

True fans of Bridgerton know that the music in the show is not just a creative choice but a thoughtful decision picked meticulously on the basis of the scene's requirements. Otherwise set in early 19th-century London, the Netflix drama features songs from recent pop culture by celebrated artists such as Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo. The binge-worthy drama gives the popular songs a regency-era twist by reimaging them as instrumentals that stay with you long after the episode is over.

The makers have maintained the tradition in the fourth season as well. Be it the masquerade ball where Benedict meets his ‘lady in silver’ or their 'will they, won't they' moments at My Cottage, the already dramatic scenes are instantly elevated with the orchestral versions of the popular pop songs. Here is a list of all the songs used in the first part of Bridgerton season 4, ahead of part 2's release on February 26 (ET).

Episode 1

The pilot of the fourth season features three notable soundtracks. The first, and presumably the easiest to guess, is Life in Technicolour by Coldplay performed on a Quartet. The track plays when Sophie Baek's character first arrives at Violet’s masquerade ball, which marks her entry in the show.

The second track in the episode is DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love by Usher. This is the song the party is dancing to at the ball. The third song was the orchestral version of Never Let You Go, which cleverly plays when Queen Charlotte forbids Lady Danbury from leaving Mayfair.

Episode 2

The only song that features in the episode is a fan favourite, Taylor Swift's Enchanted. The track plays when Benedict arrives at the Penwood house for the first time, and Sophie peeks at him through the door. Talking about choosing the song for the moving scene, Bridgerton music supervisor Justin Kamps told Netflix, "The cover has so much yearning in it, as it has that fuller string orchestra and can move into a little bit more of a score sound than we typically hear in our string covers. We have it in such a beautiful spot, and I’m hoping that the fans will think the same.”



Episode 3

In the third season, Paramore's All I Wanted plays when Violet Bridgerton and Marcus Anderson kiss for the first time. Simultaneously, Benedict and Sophie leave My Cottage, making it a pivotal sequence in the drama.



