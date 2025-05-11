Streaming On OTT (May 12 To May 18): Maranamass, Dear Hongrang, Thank You Next 2 And More To Watch On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

Sunday is here, and so is the list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this week (May 12 to May 18). OTT platforms such as Netflix, SonyLiv, Prime Video and ZEE5 are set to release highly anticipated movies and shows. From Fred and Rose West and Dear Hongrang to Maranamass, check out the complete list of movies and shows below.

C4 Cinta

Hari, Soniya, and friends traverse Singapore and Malaysia, confronting revived relationships, unvoiced realities. Their journeys explore love, memory, and identity through emotional drama involving family and friendships. Starring Yuvaraj Krishnasamy, Pashini Sivakumar and Vijay Naidu, the film is slated to release on May 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

It is a documentary series that tells the story of Fred and Rose West, two of the UK's most prolific murderers. The docuseries is backed by police recordings and first-person accounts. The show will stream on May 14.

Where to watch: Netflix

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden

Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden. The docuseries will release on May 14.

Where to watch: Netflix

Thank You, Next Season 2

The second season of the Turkish rom-com follows Leyla's journey through love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. It will premiere on May 15.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bet

Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, and Clara Alexandrova's upcoming series follows a private school where gambling determines social status, a skilful new student with a mysterious past is shaking things up, and betting on revenge. It will stream on May 15.

Where to watch: Netflix

Maranamass

Malayalam-language black comedy film directed by Sivaprasad, stars Basil Joseph, Anishma Anilkumar and Rajesh Madhavan. It is the story of a serial killer similar to Ripper, who is terrorising a city. But unexpectedly, the killer, the target, a girl, her lover, and others end up on a night bus, and dramatic events unfold, leading to a unique climax with many surprises. The film will debut on OTT on May 15.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Secrets We Keep

Marie Bach Hansen, Excel Busano, and Danica Curcic's upcoming web series follows a neighbour, who vanishes from her wealthy suburb, Cecilie seeks answers — and unravels secrets that shatter her seemingly perfect world. The series will stream on May 15.

Where to watch: Netflix

Hai Junoon!

The upcoming series is about Talent vs Ambition. Music vs Dance. At Anderson College, rivalries explode in a cut-throat battle for the GOAT's Trophy. Who will rise? Who will break? The series stars Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead. It will stream on May 16.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Dear Hongrang

Lee Jae-wook, Cho Bo-ah, and Jung Ga-ram's upcoming series is about a long-missing heir who returns with lost memories, love, and suspicion entwined. Is he truly Hongrang, or a stranger disturbing hearts and family ties? It will stream on May 16.