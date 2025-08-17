Streaming On OTT This Week: Aamar Boss, Maareesan, Hostage, Eenie Meanie, Fall For Me And More To Binge-watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing this week on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and Lionsgate. This week, the list is quite lengthy as there are numerous titles in various genres lined up for you to watch. From Aamar Boss, Maareesan and Eenie Meanie to Hostage, check out the complete list.

Itti Si Khushi

Mushkilon se har baar ladkar raasta nikala hai, maa jaisi beti ne pure ghar ko sambhala hai. The show features Sumbul Touqueer, Varun Badola and Rajat Verma. The show will stream on August 18.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Fall For Me

Lilli is suspicious of her sister's new fiancé, but when an attractive stranger enters her life, she's suddenly distracted by the thralls of desire. Starring Svenja Jung, Theo Trebs and Thomas Kretschmann, the film will premiere on August 21.

Where to watch: Netflix

Hostage

When the British prime minister's husband is kidnapped and the French president starts receiving threats, both leaders must face an impossible choice. The limited series drama stars Suranne Jones, Julie Delpy and Corey Mylchreest. It will stream on August 21.

Where to watch: August 21

Welcome To Sudden Death

At a basketball game, an ex-Special Forces officer must face a group of tech-savvy hostiles when a team owner and his daughter are taken hostage. Starring Michael Jai White, Michael Eklund, and Sabryn Rock, the action drama is set to release on August 21.

Where to watch: Netflix

Abandoned Man

After serving time in prison for his brother's crime, a man warily reunites with family, finding hope and healing in a life-changing bond with his niece. The film stars Mert Ramazan Demir, Ada Erma, and Rahimcan Kapkap. It will premiere on August 22.

Where to watch: Netflix

Aamar Boss

A heartwarming story about a man juggling work and family, until his mother's unexpected presence at the office quietly transforms the workplace. Starring Rakhee Gulzar and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film is set to make its debut on August 22.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Maareesan

In an unusual situation, Velayudham sets out on a journey with Dhaya from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai-a journey that will alter both their lives in ways they never imagined. What unfolds becomes the heart of the story. Starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, the movie is set to make its debut on August 22.

Where to watch: Netflix

Shodha

After a fatal accident, Rohith files a missing persons report for his wife, who has mysteriously disappeared. The case takes a turn when the police find his wife, but he claims she is an imposter! The series will stream on August 22.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Woodwalkers

Carag, a shapeshifting puma raised in the wild, joins Clearwater High, a school for Woodwalkers. With friends Holly (squirrel) and Brandon (bison), he navigates the mysteries and dangers of the Woodwalker world. The film will release on August 22.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Eenie Meanie

A reformed teenage getaway driver is dragged back into her unsavoury past when a former employer offers her a chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend. The movie will release on August 22.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Peacemaker Season 2

Peacemaker's freedom after Bloodsport is short-lived. A new mission awaits, and the price of his liberty is high. The series will release on August 22.