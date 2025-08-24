Streaming On OTT This Week: Abigail, My Life with the Walter Boys 2, Love Untangled, More Movies And Web Series To Binge-Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this week. From My Life with the Walter Boys 2 and Love Untangled to Karate Kid Legends, the list includes movies and series from various genres and languages.

Upload Season 4

Upload completes with an explosive conclusion! In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time. The show will stream on August 25.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Abigail

After a group of criminals kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, they retreat to an isolated mansion, unaware that they're locked inside with no normal little girl. Vampire horror comedy stars Alisha Weir, Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens. The movie will make its digital debut on August 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

The action thriller series is based on characters from the 2018 novel The Terminal List by Jack Carr. It serves as a prequel to The Terminal List, in which the story follows Ben Edwards throughout his journey as a Navy SEAL to the CIA, delving into the darker side of warfare and its human cost. The show will stream on August 27.

Where to watch: Prime Video

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2

When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian's big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship. Starring Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas, the second installment will stream on August 28.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club

The film follows a group of friends in a retirement home who gather to solve murders for fun but find themselves caught in a real case. The film will release on a digital platform on August 28.

Where to watch: Netflix

Two Graves

When the disappearance of two teen girls shocks a quiet coastal town, a bereft grandmother risks everything to uncover the truth and seek revenge. The series will stream on August 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

Love Untangled

A lovestruck teen plans to win the school heartthrob by going from curly to straight hair — until a new transfer student changes everything. The film stars Gong Myoung, Shin Eun-soo and Cha Woo-min in the lead roles. It will release on August 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

Karate Kid Legends

After kung fu prodigy Li Fong relocates to New York City, he attracts unwanted attention from a local karate champion and embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition with the help of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso. The movie will release on August 29.